Nonprofits Money Management International and SaverLife Announce Financial Wellness Partnership

Agreement provides expanded services and resources to individuals who need support with credit, debt, and savings goals

/EIN News/ -- STAFFORD, Texas, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Money Management International (MMI), a financial counseling and education organization has partnered with SaverLife, a national nonprofit and advocacy organization focused on improving the financial health of people living with low-to-moderate incomes.

This new partnership addresses the unique financial needs and challenges of both MMI clients and SaverLife members by creating pathways for them to take steps toward their financial goals — and in a way that makes the most sense for their financial circumstances.



MMI clients will build financial stability by joining SaverLife and taking advantage of a variety of content and resources, while SaverLife members will have access to MMI’s credit counseling and debt management services.

“The timing of this partnership is critical as inflation digs into the savings of Americans and climbing interest rates put more financial stress on families,” said Jim Triggs, President and CEO of MMI. “This will allow us to not only tackle a person’s financial challenges but set them up to start building a successful financial future.”

“As a people-first organization, our priority is to listen and respond to SaverLife members,” explained Leigh Phillips, President and CEO of SaverLife. “Our partnership with MMI will expand the financial health opportunities we can offer to our members. The tools and services that MMI provide will help ensure our members reach their long-term financial goals of building financial stability for themselves and their families”

The stigma of financial instability often discourages people from seeking help and reaching their goals of reducing debt and increasing savings. Both nonprofits have a long history of working with individuals to build security, particularly among financially vulnerable communities.

“I was becoming very anxious and worried about how I was going to pay off debt and have a savings account,” said Cindy, an MMI client who paid off thousands in debt, increased her credit score by 120 points, and now has sizable personal savings. “My counselor asked me what I wanted to achieve out of this. I told her I wanted to be debt-free, have money in savings, and not feel as though I am drowning.”

MMI and SaverLife will reciprocally promote each other on their platforms and members and clients will benefit from the respective strengths of both nonprofits.

About SaverLife

SaverLife is a 501(c)3 nonprofit on a mission to inspire, inform, and reward the millions of Americans who need help saving money. Through engaging technology, strategic partnerships, and effective public policy, we give working people the methods and motivation to take control of their financial future. Join the SaverLife community.

About MMI

Money Management International (MMI) is changing how America overcomes financial challenges. MMI helps create, restore, and maintain a life of financial wellness through empowered choices. For over 60 years, our clients have achieved financial confidence through nonprofit programs that educate, motivate, and liberate. MMI inspires action by delivering expert professional guidance and timely solutions aligned with our client's goals. Experiencing a financial challenge? Find your solution 24/7 at 866.864.8995 and MoneyManagement.org.

For reporters looking to interview real people for stories, MMI has created a group of nearly 300 clients from across the country who are willing to share their experiences with the media, in the hopes of helping others challenged with debt. Our peer advocates have paid off $12 million of debt and now serve as MMI ambassadors. Hear from them on MMI’s podcast, Long Story $hort.

