FloQast Maintains Commanding Leadership Position in G2’s Summer 2023 Grid Report for Financial Close Management

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FloQast , a provider of accounting workflow automation software created by accountants for accountants, continues to lead the industry with its user-based awards. Today, FloQast announced its achievement of the number one position in G2’s highly acclaimed Summer 2023 Grid Report for Financial Close Management software, holding the top position for the third consecutive quarter. A substantial number of user reviews for the company placed FloQast ahead of 24 category competitors in the report, released today. FloQast’s leadership position also extended to the G2 Momentum Grid Report, where the company has now led the grid for an impressive ten consecutive quarters. This consistent top ranking affirms FloQast’s market leadership and its commitment to driving innovative accounting automation solutions that positively impact the personal and professional lives of its customers.



“FloQast’s continued leadership in the Financial Close Management grid tells us that even more organizations are moving beyond manual effort and embracing automation for more efficiency, agility, and strategic value within accounting teams,” said Mike Whitmire, co-founder and CEO at FloQast, CPA. “FloQast is grateful for their partnership and willingness to share their feedback, reflected in today’s G2 report.”

FloQast earned the G2 Summer 2023 Leader badge by securing the top position in the Financial Close Management Grid. Additionally, FloQast was the highest-rated solution in terms of Usability across all three reports (Primary, Enterprise and Mid-Market).

FloQast’s global momentum continues with the receipt of a leader badge in the European Close Management Grid, signifying its expanding influence and positive reception among global audiences.

FloQast also earned the following distinctions:

Ranked as the top-rated Financial Close Management solution in the Mid-Market Grid

Placed number one in the Relationship Index, which evaluates ease of doing business with, quality of support, and likelihood to recommend sentiments

Named a leader in the Implementation Index and the highest rated solution in the Enterprise and Mid-market Implementation Indexes

Ranked number one for vendor relationship across all 3 indexes

Named a leader in the Enterprise Grid for Financial Close Software, as well as the Best Results and Best Estimated ROI for the Enterprise Grid



G2 calculates a product’s Financial Close Management Grid score using the G2 Satisfaction algorithm. Products are ranked by customer satisfaction (based on reviews through May 23, 2023) and market presence (based on market share, seller size, and social impact).

The G2 Leader status comes amid continued momentum for FloQast, including the launch of its all-new Compliance Management Solution , being named to G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards for Global Software Companies list , the launch of an all-new brand strategy , expansion to Australia and New Zealand , and being honored by Built In in its 2023 Best Places to Work list.

