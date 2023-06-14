DTaP Vaccine Market to Reach USD 5.51 Bn by 2028, Driven by Introduction of Combination Vaccines for Infant Immunization

Reports And Data

The DTaP vaccine market accounted for USD 3.26 Billion in 2020 and is reach USD 5.51 Billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.84% through the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The DTap Vaccine Market, which was valued at USD 3.26 Billion in 2020, is projected to reach USD 5.51 Billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.84% during the forecast period. The growth of the DTaP vaccine market is primarily attributed to the introduction of combination vaccines recommended for immunization programs. These vaccines aim to reduce the number of injections required while ensuring compliance with immunization standards for infants.

The DTaP vaccine provides protection against three diseases simultaneously: diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis. In 2017, the demand for vaccines containing diphtheria and tetanus (D&T) accounted for 945 million doses. In 2018, approximately 86% of infants worldwide received three doses of the DTP3 vaccine, safeguarding them from severe illnesses and disabilities associated with infectious diseases as they grow up. However, despite these efforts, there were still 151,000 reported cases of pertussis globally in 2018.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), infants should receive three DTaP shots to establish a high level of protection against tetanus, whooping cough, and diphtheria. Additionally, young children should receive two booster shots to maintain this protection during their early childhood. The increasing efforts by global organizations to promote immunization programs, coupled with the growing awareness among the general public, are driving the demand for DTaP treatment.

Segments Covered in the Report –

The market for DTaP vaccines can be analyzed based on disease type, product type, and end-user outlook. In terms of disease type, three key diseases are considered: diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis. The volume in kilo tons and revenue in USD million for each disease are tracked from 2020 to 2028.

Regarding product types, several DTaP vaccines are available in the market. These include Daptacel, Infanrix, Kinrix, Pediarix, Pentacel, and Quaracel. The volume in kilo tons and revenue in USD million for each product type are projected for the period of 2020 to 2028.

Furthermore, the market can also be analyzed based on end-users. The major end-users identified are hospitals, clinics, and vaccination centers. The volume in kilo tons and revenue in USD million for each end-user category are forecasted from 2020 to 2028.

These analyses provide valuable insights into the DTaP vaccine market, enabling stakeholders to understand the market dynamics and make informed decisions.

Strategic development:

Sanofi Pasteur launched the Quadracel vaccine (DTaP and Inactivated Poliovirus) in 2017. This vaccine received approval from the FDA for immunizing children aged 4-6 years against diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, and poliomyelitis. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) subsequently stated that this vaccine has the potential to significantly reduce the number of vaccine shots required. This reduction in shots not only streamlines the vaccination process but also improves staff efficiency and helps prevent administration errors.

Competitive Landscape:

The report features profiles of prominent companies operating in the vaccine market. These companies include GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi Pasteur, Protein Sciences Corporation, Novartis AG, Merch Sharp & Dohme Corp., Pfizer Inc., Astellas Pharma US, Sanofi Aventis, AstraZeneca, and Emergent Biosolution Inc. Each of these companies plays a significant role in the vaccine industry and is actively involved in research, development, and production of vaccines.

One of the key areas of focus for these companies is the development of combination vaccines. By combining multiple vaccines into a single formulation, they aim to lower the disease burden worldwide. Combination vaccines offer several advantages, including reducing the number of injections required, simplifying immunization schedules, and increasing patient compliance. These companies recognize the importance of addressing multiple diseases in a cost-effective and efficient manner, and combination vaccines provide a promising solution.

Through their ongoing efforts in research and development, these industry players strive to introduce innovative and effective vaccines that can prevent a wide range of diseases. By leveraging their expertise, resources, and global reach, they contribute to the advancement of vaccination programs and public health initiatives.

Overall, the presence and activities of these leading companies in the vaccine market signify the commitment and dedication of the industry towards developing solutions that can reduce the global disease burden and improve population health.

