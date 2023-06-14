Golden Matrix Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, NV, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI), developer, licensor and global operator of online gaming and eCommerce platforms, systems and gaming content, today reported financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2023.

Q2 revenues of $10.3 million, an increase of 21% on revenues of $8.5 million in the like year-ago quarter.

Q2 net income (loss) of $(534,000) versus $586,984 in the like year-ago quarter.

Adjusted Q2 ’23 EBITDA of $452,000.*

Revenues of $21.1 million in the first six months of fiscal ‘23, an increase of 21% on revenues of $17.4 million in the comparable year-ago period;

Net income (loss) of $(977,000) in the first six months versus $936,363 in the comparable year-ago period.

Adjusted first half ’23 EBITDA of $1.3 million.*

Cash and cash equivalents of $15.7 million, current assets of $21.8 million, and total assets of $34.8 million as of April 30, 2023.

Total liabilities of $3.95 million, with only $9,000 non-current as of April 30, 2023.

Working capital of $17.8 million and current ratio of 5.5:1 as of April 30, 2023.

Shareholders’ equity increased to $30.9 million, up from $26.8 million on October 31, 2022 (FYE).

Current operator and registered user numbers of 710 and 7.2 million, respectively, in B2B traditional business.

Company’s B2C segment, RKings Competitions, now has over 300,000 registered users on its tournament platform.

MEXPLAY, the company’s B2C regulated casino in Mexico, launched marketing campaigns in March and is showing strong month-on-month improvements in both numbers of new customers and deposits.

The company said that revenue contributions from its B2B and B2C (RKings, MEXPLAY) segments in Q2 ’23 were $3.8 million (37%) and $6.5 million (63%), respectively.

According to Golden Matrix CEO Brian Goodman, “We are pleased with the revenue contributions from our B2B and B2C segments in Q2, which is traditionally our slowest quarter, and particularly in light of certain technology issues that occurred at RKings. Unfortunately, there had been some system failures when extreme numbers of customers purchased tickets for several high-ticket prize competitions, and this impacted both revenues and profitability at RKings. Working with Amazon AWS, the technology has now been upgraded to increase the performance and speed of RKings’ servers and accommodate heightened levels of participation by our players. Having that resolved, we remain confident in RKings’ continued success in Great Britain and look forward to introducing its scalable platform to additional geographic markets.”

Mr. Goodman emphasized that the company, once again, was cash flow positive in its quarterly results and that, with respect to the reported net loss of $534,000, profitability in Q2 was impacted by several factors, including a non-cash charge of $808,666 for stock-based compensation and approximately $102,000 for due-diligence expenses (primarily legal, accounting, travel) associated with the anticipated acquisition of the MeridianBet Group.

GMGI entered into a definitive agreement in January 2023 to acquire the MeridianBet Group and its related companies. As disclosed in this quarterly filing, the Company and MeridianBet have verbally agreed to extend the date and modify additional terms of the definitive agreement in order to facilitate the closing of the transaction. We have plans to document a new definitive date for closing via amendment in the near future.

Mr. Goodman noted that the MeridianBet Group, which is already “extremely profitable,” has increased its year-to-date revenues considerably. “This is a very exciting time in the history of our company,” concluded Mr. Goodman. “We enter the second half of this year with a strong balance sheet and two well-established verticals, as well as a growing casino business in Mexico; and, with the successful acquisition of the MeridianBet Group, the combined enterprise will be generating multiple streams of gaming revenue while providing players worldwide with the most popular best-in-class products, including casino games and sports betting.”

For additional information on Golden Matrix’s financial performance, please refer to the company's Form 10-Q for the second quarter ended April 30, 2023, available at https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/stocks/gmgi/sec-filings or www.sec.gov.

A summary of the Company's performance and highlights can be found at www.goldenmatrix.com/highlights

* Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See also "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) attributable to Golden Matrix Group Inc., to Adjusted Earnings excluding Interest Expense, Interest Income, Amortization Expense and Stock-based Compensation Expense" included in the tables at the end of this release.

About Golden Matrix

Golden Matrix Group, based in Las Vegas NV, is an established B2B and B2C gaming technology company operating across multiple international markets. The B2B division of Golden Matrix develops and licenses proprietary gaming platforms for its extensive list of clients and RKings, its B2C division, operates a high-volume eCommerce site enabling end users to enter paid-for competitions on its proprietary platform in authorized markets. The company also owns and operates MEXPLAY, a regulated online casino in Mexico.

Our sophisticated software automatically declines any gaming or redemption requests from within the United States, in strict compliance with current US law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA, which is disclosed above, is a “non-GAAP financial measure” presented as a supplemental measure of the Company’s performance. Adjusted EBITDA is not presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and also excludes stock-based compensation expense. Adjusted EBITDA is presented because we believe it provides additional useful information to investors due to the various noncash items during the period. Adjusted EBITDA is not recognized in accordance with GAAP, is unaudited, and has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation, or as substitutes for analysis of the Company’s results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are: Adjusted EBITDA does not reﬂect cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures, or contractual commitments; Adjusted EBITDA does not reﬂect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; Adjusted EBITDA does not reﬂect the signiﬁcant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on debt or cash income tax payments; although depreciation and amortization are noncash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reﬂect any cash requirements for such replacements; and other companies in this industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than the Company does, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure. The Company’s presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items. For more information on these non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures, please see the section titled “Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) attributable to Golden Matrix Group, Inc., to Adjusted Earnings excluding Interest Expense, Interest Income, Amortization Expense and Stock-based Compensation Expense” included at the end of this release. Estimated pro forma Adjusted EBITDA of the Company for the FY2022 period, assuming the successful closing of the MeridianBet acquisition as discussed above has not been reconciled to the comparable GAAP financial measure because the reconciliation could not be performed without unreasonable efforts.

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets As of As of April 30, October 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 15,753,813 $ 14,949,673 Accounts receivable, net 3,597,389 2,641,023 Accounts receivable – related parties 322,443 413,714 Prepaid expenses 183,771 84,372 Short-term deposit 54,133 52,577 Inventory, prizes 1,862,528 1,147,591 Total current assets $ 21,774,077 $ 19,288,950 Non-current assets: Property, plant & equipment, net 69,358 72,411 Intangible assets, net 2,469,248 2,607,075 Operating lease right-of-use assets 107,818 150,653 Goodwill 10,381,710 10,452,324 Total non-current assets 13,028,134 13,282,463 Total assets $ 34,802,211 $ 32,571,413 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 2,041,637 $ 1,385,076 Accounts payable – related parties 11,298 10,637 Accrued income tax liability 564,944 324,147 Deferred revenues 265,750 182,444 Deferred tax liability 19,489 4,409 Current portion of operating lease liability 103,251 95,085 Customer deposits 303,246 109,328 Accrued interest 123 123 Contingent liability 628,220 573,197 Consideration payable – related party - 30708 Total current liabilities 3,937,958 2,715,154 Non-current liabilities: Non-current portion of operating lease liability 8,930 59,778 Total non-current liabilities 8,930 59,778 Total liabilities $ 3,946,888 $ 2,774,932 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock: $0.00001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized - - Preferred stock, Series B: $0.00001 par value, 1,000 shares designated, 1,000 and 1,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively - - Common stock: $0.00001 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 36,124,526 and 28,182,575 shares issued and outstanding, respectively $ 361 $ 282 Additional paid-in capital 56,496,550 51,677,727 Treasury stock, at cost (April 2023 – 14,594 shares) (32,322 ) - Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 42,855 (205,747 ) Accumulated deficit (25,652,121 ) (24,674,847 ) Total shareholders’ equity of GMGI 30,855,323 26,797,415 Noncontrolling interests - 2999066 Total equity 30,855,323 29,796,481 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 34,802,211 $ 32,571,413





Golden Matrix Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended April 30, April 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues $ 10,091,272 $ 8,273,169 $ 20,682,308 $ 16,915,028 Revenues-related party 217,087 209,574 403,730 444,820 Total revenues 10,308,359 8,482,743 21,086,038 17,359,848 Cost of goods sold (8,248,377 ) (5,942,181 ) (16,583,022 ) (12,795,183 ) Gross profit 2,059,982 2,540,562 4,503,016 4,564,665 Costs and expenses: G&A expense 1,823,189 1,598,428 3,860,484 3,062,973 G&A expense- related party 727,526 183,600 1,462,220 339,200 Total operating expenses 2,550,715 1,782,028 5,322,704 3,402,173 Income (loss) from operations (490,733 ) 758,534 (819,688 ) 1,162,492 Other income (expense): Interest expense (740 ) - (1,738 ) - Interest earned 16,920 542 28,825 983 Foreign exchange gain 13,101 114,153 33,314 198,829 Total other income 29,281 114,695 60,401 199,812 Net income (loss) before tax (461,452 ) 873,229 (759,287 ) 1,362,304 Provision for income taxes 72,301 171,780 217,987 247,184 Net income (loss) (533,753 ) 701,449 (977,274 ) 1,115,120 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest - 114,465 - 178,757 Net income (loss) attributable to GMGI $ (533,753 ) $ 586,984 $ (977,274 ) $ 936,363 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding: Basic 36,113,290 28,089,041 34,689,260 27,915,672 Diluted 36,113,290 35,908,819 34,689,260 35,735,450 Net income (loss) per ordinary share attributable to GMGI: Basic $ (0.01 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.03 Diluted $ (0.01 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.03 Statement of Comprehensive Income: Net income (loss) $ (533,753 ) $ 701,449 $ (977,274 ) $ 1,115,120 Foreign currency translation adjustments 96,343 (110,235 ) 248,602 (53,181 ) Comprehensive income (loss) (437,410 ) 591,214 (728,672 ) 1,061,939 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest - 114,465 - 178,757 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to GMGI $ (437,410 ) $ 476,749 $ (728,672 ) $ 883,182





Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Period Ended Six Months Period Ended April 30, 2023 April 30, 2022 April 30, 2023 April 30, 2022 Net income (loss) $ (533,753 ) $ 701,449 $ (977,274 ) $ 1,115,120 + Interest expense 740 - 1,738 - - Interest income (16,920 ) (542 ) (28,825 ) (983 ) + Taxes 72,301 171,780 217,987 247,184 + Depreciation 10,359 3,753 20,256 6,285 + Amortization 110,514 95,414 217,180 189,583 + Stock-based compensation 808,666 151,864 1,890,450 295,795 EBITDA $ 451,907 $ 1,123,718 $ 1,341,512 $ 1,852,984













