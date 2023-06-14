Urea Breath Test Market is expected to reach US$ 175.97 Million by 2030, with strategies like expansions Kibion AB

The urea breath test (UBT) is indeed a widely used and reliable diagnostic test for Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection.

The global urea breath test market is estimated to be valued at US$ 115.96 million in 2022 and expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period (2022-2030)” — Coherent Market Insights

BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The UBT is used as a diagnostic tool to detect H. pylori, which is a bacterium known to cause stomach and duodenal ulcers. The UBT works by measuring the levels of labeled carbon dioxide in the breath after the patient ingests a solution containing urea. In terms of market growth, the increasing number of product approvals by regulatory authorities, such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), is expected to drive the expansion of the global urea breath test market. The approval of new UBT systems, like the Pylo Plus UBT System from Gulf Coast Scientific, offers healthcare professionals and patients more options for accurate and efficient detection of H. pylori infection.

Before the test, the patient ingests a small amount of a radioactive or non-radioactive substance called urea. This substance is labeled with a specific isotope or molecule that can be detected in the breath.

If H. pylori is present in the stomach, it produces an enzyme called urease, which breaks down the ingested urea into carbon dioxide (CO2) and ammonia.

The carbon dioxide produced by the breakdown of urea is absorbed into the bloodstream and eventually exhaled through the lungs.

The patient then breathes into a collection device or blows into a specialized bag or tube, which captures the exhaled breath.

The collected breath sample is analyzed to measure the presence and concentration of the labeled carbon dioxide or other specific compounds.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Test Type:

• Point-of-Care Tests (POCT)

• Laboratory Based Test

By Product:

• Breath Analyzer

• UBT-Kits

By Instrument:

• Mass Spectrometer

• Infrared Spectrometer

• Laser Assisted Rationalizer

Market Trends:

Urea Breath Test Market is witnessing a shift towards personalized medicine, where treatments are tailored to individual patients based on their genetic makeup, lifestyle, and other factors. This trend aims to enhance treatment effectiveness and minimize side effects.

Market Drivers:

Technological advancements, including automation, artificial intelligence, and high-throughput screening, are expediting drug discovery and development processes. These innovations enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and improve the success rate of drug candidates.

Market Opportunities:

Urea Breath Test Market is growing focus on rare diseases, also known as orphan diseases. Developing treatments for rare conditions presents opportunities for market expansion and regulatory incentives. The development and production of vaccines against existing and emerging infectious diseases provide opportunities for pharmaceutical companies to contribute to public health and generate revenue.

Market Restraints:

Urea Breath Test is Stringent regulations and compliance requirements pose challenges for pharmaceutical companies. The process of obtaining regulatory approvals for new drugs can be time-consuming and expensive, limiting market entry and innovation. Protecting intellectual property rights is crucial for pharmaceutical companies. However, patent expirations, generic competition, and intellectual property disputes can impact market exclusivity and revenue streams.

Market Challenges:

The cost of research and development (R&D) is increasing, while the number of new drug approvals is relatively low. Pricing pressures from governments, payers, and public scrutiny over the high cost of pharmaceutical drugs pose challenges for the industry. Demonstrating the value and cost-effectiveness of medications while ensuring access to affordable treatments is an ongoing challenge. The need for innovative, effective, and safe drugs adds complexity and uncertainty to the development process.

Key Highlights of the Market Study:

Revenue and Sales Estimation: The report presents historical revenue and sales volume data, which is further analyzed using top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast the complete market size. The study also provides estimations for key regions, types, and end-use industries. Additionally, the report considers macroeconomic factors and regulatory policies in the evolution and predictive analysis of the Urea Breath Test industry.

Manufacturing Analysis: The report includes an analysis of various product types and applications in the Urea Breath Test market. The manufacturing process is examined and validated through primary information collected from industry experts and key officials of profiled companies.

Competition: The leading players in the market are studied based on their company profiles, product portfolios, capacity, product/service pricing, sales, and cost/profit analysis.

Demand & Supply and Effectiveness: The Urea Breath Test report provides insights into distribution, production, consumption, and import/export trends. It evaluates the effectiveness of supply and demand dynamics within the market.

