Femasys to Participate in the Healthcare Virtual Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest on June 20-22, 2023

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY), a biomedical company aiming to meet women's needs by developing a suite of products and product candidates that include minimally invasive, in-office technologies for reproductive health, today announced that Kathy Lee-Sepsick, founder, president & chief executive officer, has been invited to present at the Healthcare Virtual Conference Part II, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest. The conference is being held virtually on June 20-22, 2023.



Kathy Lee-Sepsick will participate in a fireside chat with Jason McCarthy, senior managing director and head of biotechnology research at Maxim Group on June 22 at 9:00am ET.

This conference will be live on M-Vest. To attend, sign up to become an M-Vest member and register here.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc. is a biomedical company aiming to meet women's needs worldwide by developing a suite of products and product candidates that include minimally invasive, in-office technologies for reproductive health. Its two lead product candidates are FemBloc® permanent birth control and FemaSeed® localized directional insemination for infertility. The Company’s products currently marketed in the United States include FemVue® for fallopian tube assessment by ultrasound, which can be used in conjunction with FemCath®, an intrauterine catheter for selective evaluation of the fallopian tubes, and FemCerv®, an endocervical tissue sampler that is the first product of the technology platform for tissue sampling. To learn more, visit www.femasys.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Investors

Chuck Padala

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

917-741-7792

chuck@lifesciadvisors.com

Femasys Inc.

Investor Contact:

IR@femasys.com

Media Contact:

Media@femasys.com