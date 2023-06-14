Vortex Energy Appoints the Honourable George J. Furey as an Advisor and Grants Options

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vortex Energy Corp. (CSE: VRTX | OTC: VTECF | FRA: AA3) ("Vortex” or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of the Honourable George J. Furey as an advisor. Mr. Furey, a former Senator from Newfoundland and Labrador, was the longest serving member of the Canadian Senate at the time of his retirement earlier this year. He most recently served as the Speaker of the Senate of Canada.



Paul Sparkes, CEO of Vortex commented, “George Furey is one of the most respected champions of our province and will bring immense knowledge and experience to Vortex as we continue to advance our salt asset on the west coast of Newfoundland and Labrador. We are honoured he has joined our team during this exciting transition in the province to becoming a renewable powerhouse.”

Mr. Furey holds three degrees from Memorial University and a law degree from Dalhousie Law School. During his career as an educator, he was a teacher with the Roman Catholic School Board in St. John's, a Supervising Vice-Principal with the Port-au-Port Roman Catholic School Board and a Supervising Principal of the Placentia-St. Mary's Roman Catholic School Board. Mr. Furey was called to the Bar of the Law Society of Newfoundland and Labrador in 1984 and was subsequently named a partner at the St. John's law firm of O'Brien, Furey & Hurley. While in his second year of practicing law, he successfully challenged the Criminal Code language on sexual assault and proved that with the advent of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, certain Criminal Code provisions were unconstitutional. He also served as Queen's Counsel in 1996. Mr. Furey is a widely respected community leader, giving his time to numerous voluntary groups, professional boards and provincial commissions, including the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association; The Boy Scouts of Canada; St. Clare's Mercy Hospital Ethics Committee and the Gonzaga High School Council. He has been committed to advancing the interests of Newfoundlanders and Labradorians.

“I am extremely pleased to be a part of this exciting project that is taking place in Newfoundland and Labrador,” said Mr. Furey. “I look forward to being a part of Vortex’s mission to boost the hydrogen and salt industries in our province.”

In connection with Mr. Furey’s appointment as an advisor, and Mr. David Bowen’s recent appointment to the board of directors of the Company, the Company has granted 150,000 stock options (“Options”) to Mr. Furey and 200,000 Options to Mr. Bowen, each with an exercise price of $0.98. The Options granted to Mr. Furey shall vest in four equal installments of 37,500 Options on December 13, 2023, June 13, 2024, December 13, 2024 and June 13, 2025. The Options granted to Mr. Bowen shall vest in four equal installments of 50,000 Options on September 13, 2023, December 13, 2023, March 13, 2024 and June 13, 2024. Each vested Option, upon satisfaction of the exercise price, shall entitle the holder to receive one common share of the Company. The Options granted to Mr. Furey and Mr. Bowen are subject to the terms and conditions of the Company’s share-based compensation plan and expire, if unexercised, on June 13, 2026. These Options, and any shares issued upon the exercise of the Options, will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Vortex Energy Corp.

Vortex Energy Corp. is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. Its flagship asset, the Fire Eye Project, is located in the Wollaston Domain of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company is working to advance this project while continuing to assess other energy metal properties.

