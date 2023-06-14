MediWound to Participate in Fireside Chat at Maxim Group Healthcare Virtual Conference 2023

/EIN News/ -- YAVNE, Israel, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD), a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on next-generation enzymatic therapeutics for tissue repair, today announced its participation in the upcoming Healthcare Virtual Conference Part II, organized by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest. The conference will take place online from June 20 to June 22, 2023.



Ofer Gonen, Chief Executive Officer of MediWound, will participate in a fireside chat with Michael Okunewitch, Senior Research Analyst at Maxim Group on June 20 at 9:30am ET.

This conference will be live on M-Vest.

About MediWound Ltd.

MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD) is the global leader in next-generation enzymatic therapeutics focused on non-surgical tissue repair. Specializing in the development, production and commercialization of solutions that seek to replace existing standards of care, the Company is committed to providing rapid and effective biologics that improve patient experiences and outcomes, while reducing costs and unnecessary surgeries.

MediWound’s first drug, NexoBrid®, is an FDA-approved orphan biologic for eschar removal in severe burns that can replace surgical interventions and minimize associated costs and complications. Utilizing the same core biotherapeutic enzymatic platform technology, MediWound has developed a strong R&D pipeline including the Company’s lead drug under development, EscharEx®. EscharEx is a Phase III biologic for debridement of chronic wounds with significant advantages over the $300 million monopoly legacy drug and an opportunity to expand the market. The Phase III study is expected to start in Q4 2023. Additionally, MediWound has a Phase I/II biologic for basal cell carcinoma, MW005, with results expected in Q3 2023.

For more information visit www.mediwound.com

