Asigra Builds Successful Partnership with D2C, Enabling Secure Cloud Backup Through Extensive Channel
EINPresswire.com/ -- Asigra Inc., a leader in ultra-secure backup and recovery, today highlighted the company’s successful partnership with Direct 2 Channel (D2C), a North American distributor of technology solutions for MSPs and other solution providers. Through the partnership, Asigra is making its Tigris® Data Protection software available to the hundreds of channel partners in the D2C network.
D2C is a global, value-added, exclusively cybersecurity-focused, software, and hardware distributor that provides services to channel partners and Managed Service Providers by becoming an extension of their team. The company’s mission is to create a synergy between Asigra and its channel ecosystem.
D2C selected Asigra for its leadership, and award-winning ultra-secure data protection software developed and optimized for solution providers. Tigris Data Protection software is cloud backup and recovery software used by thousands of MSPs globally to protect and manage data across various environments, including physical, virtual, and cloud-based infrastructures. Using agentless architecture, it automatically discovers and protects all data sources without installing agents and features a complement of security features, including military-grade encryption, multi-person approval, multi-factor authentication, and security/compliance reporting.
“The number one concern for customers and the solution providers served by them today is a crippling cyberattack. We are helping our partners minimize that threat significantly by providing best of breed security solutions from industry specialists like Asigra,” said Carlos Zevallos, Managing Partner, Direct 2 Channel. “With layers of security covering nearly every aspect of business computing, it is surprising that so many overlook one of the single most important environments, their data backup infrastructure. This is often left exposed to malicious attacks, but Asigra blankets this sensitive data with aggressive technologies that screen, root out and defend against these attacks.”
Tigris Data Protection converges backup and enterprise grade cybersecurity, creating new levels of cooperation between data protection and security professionals. Bidirectional antimalware scanning includes accurate inline detection on both the backup and recovery streams, zero-day exploit protection, MPA (multi-person approval), MFA (multi-factor authentication), variable repository naming to non-standard names to prevent recognition and encryption/deletion, soft-delete enablement, FIPS 140-2 certified encryption, and CDR (Content Disarm & Reconstruction). Combined, these features provide an unparalleled multi-layered security stack that continuously defends user backup data against the universe of malware, including ransomware.
"We are excited to announce our partnership with Direct 2 Channel (D2C), a leading distributor of technology solutions, as it opens up new avenues for the expansion of Tigris Data Protection software. Through this collaboration, we are bringing secure backup and recovery to D2C's extensive channel ecosystem," said Eric Simmons, CEO of Asigra. "We understand that the escalating threat of cyberattacks, especially ransomware, is a critical concern. Together with D2C, we are empowering the fortification of backup infrastructure against even the most malicious attacks."
About Asigra
Trusted since 1986, Asigra’s ultra-secure, award-winning backup technologies have been proudly developed in and supported from North America, providing organizations worldwide with the ability to quickly recover their data from anywhere through a global network of IT service providers. As the industry’s most secure backup and recovery solution for SaaS/Cloud applications, servers, virtual machines, endpoint devices, databases, applications, and IaaS based applications, Asigra protects sensitive data with anti-ransomware defense and recovery. The company has been recognized as a three-time Product of the Year Gold winner by TechTarget for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software and is positioned well in leading market research. More information on Asigra can be found at www.asigra.com.
About Direct 2 Channel:
Direct 2 Channel is a global, value-added, exclusively cybersecurity-focused, software, and hardware distributor that provides services to channel partners and managed service providers by becoming an extension of their team. Our mission is to create a synergy between the vendor and the channel.
About Asigra
Trusted since 1986, Asigra’s ultra-secure, award-winning backup technologies have been proudly developed in and supported from North America, providing organizations worldwide with the ability to quickly recover their data from anywhere through a global network of IT service providers. As the industry’s most secure backup and recovery solution for SaaS/Cloud applications, servers, virtual machines, endpoint devices, databases, applications, and IaaS based applications, Asigra protects sensitive data with anti-ransomware defense and recovery. The company has been recognized as a three-time Product of the Year Gold winner by TechTarget for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software and is positioned well in leading market research. More information on Asigra can be found at www.asigra.com.
About Direct 2 Channel:
Direct 2 Channel is a global, value-added, exclusively cybersecurity-focused, software, and hardware distributor that provides services to channel partners and managed service providers by becoming an extension of their team. Our mission is to create a synergy between the vendor and the channel.
