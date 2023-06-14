New Transformative Rwanda Burundi Tour with Augustine Tours to Experience the Vibrant Tradition and Culture

augustine tours logo

The 12-day tour itinerary to Rwanda and Burundi allows visitors to explore and learn the infectious cultures and traditions of the two sister African nations.

KIGALI, RWANDA, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Augustine Tours, a provider of private and corporate tours to East Africa, is thrilled to announce its latest offering: 12-Day Rwanda Burundi Tour Itinerary. This Rwanda Burundi tour is a touring service that allows nature and culture lovers to delve into Rwanda and Burundi and discover their hidden beauty. The natural landscapes of these East African countries are historical and relaxing to see. The immersive local cultures are also worthy to be experienced with expert guides at Augustine Tours.

The Rwanda Burundi Overland Tour takes tourists through these countries' mesmerizing parks and hills. The tour can be coupled with a Gorilla trek from Kigali. In addition to the breathtaking green scenery in Burundi, tourists can witness the famous Gishora drummers. There are also remarkable historical sites, such as the genocide museum, markets, and churches.

There is no language barrier between tourists and Augustine Tours guides. They have the ability to speak multiple languages such as English and French. They are also incredibly knowledgeable about Rwanda and Burundi's historical sites and culture.

Augustine Tours' Rwanda Burundi Overland Tour packages can be customized to the preferences of clients. Those looking to explore the unique natural scenery and cultural richness of Rwanda and Burundi can join private or tour groups. The small group tours offer an opportunity for tourists to interact with the locals while they take in beautiful landscapes and wildlife activities.

The staff is highly professional and effective in communication. They are dedicated to seeing their clients get the best treatment to enhance their touring experience.

“The itinerary aims at offering an enlightening and educational experience for people who want to go beyond wildlife safaris but seek deeper connections with the land and the locals.” Says Augustin Ndikuriyo, the Founder.

“Tourism is about people wherever we might go, it indeed brings people together on the cultural and economic levels. So, the itinerary was designed to serve as a bridge between the tourists and locals.” He added.

Rwanda and Burundi hold gems waiting to be discovered and enjoyed. For any interest in private or corporate tours to Rwanda and Burundi, you can reach out to the company via https://augustinetours.com/tour/rwanda-burundi-tour-itinerary/.

About Augustine Tours

Augustine Tours is a touring and travel operator in East Africa. It was founded in 2010, by Augustin Ndikuriyo, to offer touring services that will enable adventure enthusiasts to experience the epic wildlife, cultures, and landscapes in East Africa. They aim to promote the culture of this region while preserving its wildlife, nature, and cultural heritage.

Notes to Editors

To find more about Augustine Tours and what’s included in the itinerary, visit the website, here: https://augustinetours.com/tour/rwanda-burundi-tour-itinerary/

For more information or images, please email: info@augustinetours.com