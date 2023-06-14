Anti-Aging Cosmetics Market Estimated to Surpass USD 75.81 Billion by 2030, Expanding at a CAGR of 5.5%

Reports And Data

Rising standards of living and increasing income and spending power among middle-aged consumers, and availability of cost-competitive products revenue growth.

The global anti-aging cosmetics market size is expected to reach USD 47.23 Billion in 2021, and register a revenue CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period.” — Reports and Data

NEW YORK , U.S, UNITED STATE, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to projections, the anti-aging cosmetics market will experience substantial growth over the forecast period, with an anticipated revenue CAGR of 5.5% and an estimated market size of USD 47.23 Billion in 2021. This growth can be attributed to a number of factors, including increased consumer awareness of age-related skin issues like wrinkles, fine lines, and dullness, as well as a greater willingness to spend on products that can help improve their skin's texture and radiance. Additionally, advancements in manufacturing technologies, efficient R&D efforts, and a rise in the number of seminars, events, and campaigns focused on anti-aging cosmetics have also contributed to the market's growth.

Major Companies:

L'Oréal Professional, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Estée Lauder Inc., Coty Inc., Belersdorf AG, Shiseido Co., Ltd., Natura & Co., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., and Kao Corporation.

Driving Factors of Anti-Aging Cosmetics Market

• The anti-aging cosmetics market is being driven by several factors. Consumer awareness of age-related skin issues such as wrinkles, fine lines, and dullness has increased, leading to a greater demand for products that can address these concerns. Additionally, consumers are more willing to invest in high-quality products that can help them maintain youthful-looking skin.

• The inclusion of new technologies in the manufacturing and production of anti-aging cosmetics has led to the development of more effective and efficient products. This has encouraged consumers to switch from traditional products to newer ones that offer better results.

• There has been a significant increase in Research and Development (R&D) activities focused on anti-aging cosmetics, which has resulted in the creation of innovative and scientifically-proven products.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Further market segmentation

Product Type Outlook:

• Skin Care

• Hair Care

• Makeup

• Eye Care

• Others

Distribution Channels Outlook:

• Supermarkets or Hypermarkets

• Cosmetic Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Product Form Outlook:

• Cream

• Lotion

• Serum

• Others

Key Takeaways of the Global Anti-Aging Cosmetics Market Report:

• A comprehensive overview of the global Anti-Aging Cosmetics industry.

• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.

• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.

• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.

• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Anti-Aging Cosmetics market.

• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the global Anti-Aging Cosmetics market.

• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.

