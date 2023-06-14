Epilepsy Monitoring Device Market is set to grow at a CAGR 4.5% and to reach USD 726.4 Million in 2030| Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing prevalence of epilepsy is a key factor driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global epilepsy monitoring device market size was USD 484.6 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of epilepsy and rising demand for continuous monitoring and non-invasive and minimally invasive devices, preference for ambulatory healthcare, and use of wearables, and awareness of neurodegenerative disorders, including epilepsy are major factors driving market revenue growth . Need for ongoing epilepsy monitoring has increased in the recent years as a result of technological breakthroughs that have made remote patient monitoring possible. Continuous monitoring makes it possible to track seizures and other symptoms in real-time, which is especially useful for patients with severe or treatment-resistant epilepsy. Ability to identify trends and triggers for seizures gives clinicians and caregivers a major advantage over intermittent monitoring, resulting in more effective treatment strategies and better patient outcomes.

Use of wearable technologies to detect neurological problems is becoming more common. Continuous long-term monitoring of movement patterns or physiological characteristics is made possible by wearables with built-in sensors such as accelerometers, gyroscopes, and magnetometers. Wearables in neurology open up new avenues for objective, continuous symptom monitoring in clinical and non-hospital settings.

Get a Sample PDF:

https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1840

The growing incidence of epilepsy is one of the major drivers of the epilepsy monitoring devices market. In addition, the increasing availability of advanced technologies for diagnosis and treatment is also fueling market growth. For instance, the development of wireless technology and the miniaturization of sensors has enabled the production of portable and easy-to-use epilepsy monitoring devices, which are becoming increasingly popular among patients.

Scope of the Report

The global market research report on Epilepsy Monitoring Devices is divided into three sections: product type, application, and region. Each segmentation is divided into chapters discussing various topics. There are graphs in the chapters that depict progression from year to year, as well as the drivers and limits for each section. In addition, the study provides government projections for regional markets that influence the global brain metastases treatment pharmaceuticals market.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The wearable device segment accounted for significantly large revenue share in the global epilepsy monitoring devices market in 2021. This is because of attributes such as portability, excellent wireless readability, improved seizure detection sensitivity, mobility and quality of life for people with epilepsy, and availability of both conventional and wearable devices from various industry leaders in the event of a seizure attack.

The Empatica Embrace is a wearable epilepsy monitoring gadget that may send a message or make a phone call to a caregiver in case of an emergency. This feature provides extra help for caregivers by increasing need for cutting-edge wearables and seizure alert tools including epilepsy alarms or epilepsy monitors.

The hospitals segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global epilepsy monitoring devices market during the forecast period. The hospital sector is the primary provider of EEG monitoring and emergency medical services.

This sector is expected to offer lucrative opportunities, particularly in emerging markets where countries, such as China and India, are investing heavily in healthcare facilities. Furthermore, rising medical tourism and demand for high-quality healthcare is also expected to drive revenue growth of this segment.

The Asia Pacific market accounted for third-largest revenue share in in the global epilepsy monitoring devices market in 2021. This is attributed to rising prevalence of epilepsy in Asia Pacific. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), as of June 2020, almost 80% of epilepsy patients lived in countries with low or middle incomes.

Ask for Customization:

https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1840

key questions for Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market

What are the current market trends and growth drivers for epilepsy monitoring devices?

What are the key factors influencing the adoption of epilepsy monitoring devices by healthcare providers and patients?

What is the market size and projected growth rate for the epilepsy monitoring devices market?

What are the different types of epilepsy monitoring devices available in the market, and what are their advantages and limitations?

Which regions or countries are expected to witness the highest growth in the epilepsy monitoring devices market?

What are the major challenges and opportunities in the epilepsy monitoring devices market?

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are:

SK Biopharmaceuticals, UCB S.A., Novartis AG, GSK Plc, Pfizer Inc., Eisai Co, Ltd., Angelini Pharma, Indoco Remedies Ltd, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., and Abbott

Outlook for the Region:

This Research Consider the following Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of the EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Research Methodology

Our team of analysts has performed an accurate analysis of significant market elements leveraging advanced primary and secondary research tools. They have deployed well-known analytical tools like SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for the comprehensive market study. A great deal of vital data & information related to the Epilepsy Monitoring Devices market has been gathered in the report from various reliable sources. Under the primary research study, detailed supply chain analysis, value chain analysis, several industry experts’ interviews, and a brief analysis of the Epilepsy Monitoring Devices market’s vendor landscape have been covered. Therefore, as part of secondary research, the report offers vital information pertaining to the company profiles of the key market contenders. Hence, the report’s market segmentation section looks at the global sector to scrutinize key trends, regional markets, and recent industry developments.

Product Portability Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Conventional Devices

Monitoring Devices

Deep Brain Stimulation Devices

Wearable Devices

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Hospitals

Neurology Centers

Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) & Clinics

Diagnostics Centers

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

To get a discount on the latest report, visit:

https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1840

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2022–2030

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

For complete Report visit us @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/epilepsy-monitoring-devices-market

Competitive Outlook:

The global market for Epilepsy Monitoring Devices is highly consolidated due to the large number of companies in this industry. These companies are renowned for their substantial research and development expenditures. In addition, they control a substantial portion of the overall market share, limiting the entrance of new competitors into the sector. The global Epilepsy Monitoring Devices market report analyses the strategic moves made by the leading market participants, including partnerships and collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Related Reports of Emergen Research

Fractional Flow Reserve Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/fractional-flow-reserve-market

Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/epilepsy-monitoring-devices-market

Infertility Treatment Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/infertility-treatment-market

Needle Tracking System Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/needle-tracking-system-market

Cancer Microbiome Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cancer-microbiome-market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.