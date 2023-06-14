Global Veterinary Electrosurgery Market Set for Impressive Growth, Estimated to Exceed USD 919.3 Million by 2030
Increase in companion animal population is a significant factor driving the global veterinary electrosurgery market revenue growth
The Latest research study released by Emergen Research on "Veterinary Electrosurgery Market" with 150+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status.
The market for veterinary electrosurgery had a value of USD 501.7 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a rate of 6.9% during the forecast period. Increased demand for pet health insurance as well as rising animal health expenditures are both factors that contribute to the stable market revenue growth of veterinary electrosurgery throughout the anticipated era.
Novel kinds of electrosurgical devices, representing a significant transition from analog to digital devices are currently available. Such electrosurgical devices are now widely utilized in Europe, mostly in ophthalmology, dermatology, Ear, Nose, Tongue (ENT), and most oncological operations. Over the last several years, veterinary surgeons in Europe have been increasingly aware of this new technology, hence contributing to significant revenue growth of the market.
Veterinary Electrosurgery Market By Product (Bipolar, Monopolar, Consumables & Accessories), By Application (General Surgery, Gynecological, and Urological Surgery, Dental Surgery, Ophthalmic Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery), By Animal Type, By End-use, By Region, Forecast to 2030.
Key Players Included in this report are:
Covetrus, Inc., Medtronic plc, Symmetry Surgical Inc., B. Braun SE, Integra LifeSciences, Avante Animal Health, Burtons Medical Equipment Ltd, Olympus Corporation, KLS Martin Group, and Macan Manufacturing
What can be explored with the Veterinary Electrosurgery Market Study?
Gain Market Understanding
Identify Growth Opportunities
Analyze and Measure the Global Veterinary Electrosurgery Market by Identifying Investment across various Industry Verticals
Understand the Trends that will drive Future Changes in Veterinary Electrosurgery Market
Understand the Competitive Scenarios
Track Right Markets
Identify the Right Verticals
Some Key Highlights From the Report
On 9 October 2020, Covetrus, which is a global leader in animal-health technology and services, announced a major investment in Veterinary Study Groups, Inc. (VSG), a leading provider of peer-to-peer learning experiences for veterinary practice leaders.
The bipolar electrosurgical instruments segment is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period, owing to lower patient burn risks, greater adoption of companion animals as well as higher demand for bipolar surgical equipment.
The general surgery segment is expected to account for largest revenue share throughout the forecast period, owing to rise in prevalence of chronic diseases in animals as well as increase in the number of surgical operations done on animals.
Market Segmentation Analysis
Players can concentrate on high-growth regions and, if necessary, modify their business plan according to the research report. The Veterinary Electrosurgery Market is divided into a variety of categories, uses, and geographical areas. Players gain from the report's regional segmentation research since it offers pertinent data and insights into important geographic marketplaces.
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)
Bipolar Electrosurgical Instruments
Monopolar Electrosurgical Instruments
Consumables & Accessories
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)
General Surgery
Gynecological and Urological Surgery
Dental Surgery
Ophthalmic Surgery
Orthopedic Surgery
Other Applications
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The post-COVID-19 phase has undergone substantial change, and Veterinary Electrosurgery Market research highlights the opportunities and difficulties that still exist. This study report thoroughly examines the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and post-pandemic market behaviour.
Regional Outlook
We carefully examined each division, regional classification, national study, and subject-specific data set during the market research. This Veterinary Electrosurgery Market research report's goal is to look at growth patterns, promising futures, important obstacles, and expected results. Information on significant market participants, strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, and joint ventures are all included in the research.
Key Reasons to Purchase Veterinary Electrosurgery Market Report
The reader will be in a position to comprehend and react to marketing strategies like using strengths and conducting a SWOT analysis.
The research looks into the dynamics of the target market and how the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has affected it.
