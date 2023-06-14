Global Calcium Carbonate from Oyster Shell Market Size to Reach USD 18.2 Million in 2030

Reports And Data

Calcium Carbonate from Oyster Shell Market report also sheds light on supply chains and changes in trends of upstream raw materials and downstream distributors

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global calcium carbonate from oyster shell market size was USD 12.35 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Growing applications in the nutraceutical and pharmaceutical industries, rising consumer demand for calcium as dietary supplements, and expanding environmentally friendly and sustainable methods of producing calcium carbonate from marine resources, such as oyster shells, are the main factors influencing market revenue growth.

Key elements influencing market revenue growth include rising demand for calcium as dietary supplements, expanding applications in the nutraceutical and pharmaceutical industries, and expanding sustainable and environmentally friendly methods of producing calcium carbonate from marine resources, such as oyster shells. Due to their high calcium carbonate content, oyster shells are used to make fertilisers, feeds, filling agents, paper coating agents, pigments, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical products. Oyster shells contain significant amounts of two minerals with high recovery values: calcium oxide and calcium carbonate.

Calcium carbonate, one of the most popular raw minerals, is used in a variety of industries, including building supplies, nutritional supplements, pharmaceuticals, animal feed, and polymers. Additionally, calcium carbonate is made from marine wastes such bivalve and crab shells. As a result of the increased global need for fresh food supplies, mariculture, particularly oyster culture, has been relying more and more on agricultural techniques. Additionally, one essential method to increase the pace at which biological resources are used is to employ marine biological calcium, which is obtained from oyster shells and is a plentiful source of calcium. The large amount of shells produced during oyster processing is bad for the environment. Over 50% of fisheries products, including bones, fins, skulls, and internal organs, are thrown away as a result.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/120

Companies profiled in the market report include Caltron Clays & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Realchems.net, ASTRRA CHEMICALS, Major Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Solgar Inc., Teva Canada Limited, Penglai Marine Bio-tech, Weifang Noga Biochem Co., Ltd, Usha Chemicals, and Huber Engineered Materials.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

• In 2021, the pharmaceutical sector accounted for the biggest revenue share. This market has grown dramatically as a result of new consumer and governmental expectations for calcium supplements made from responsibly sourced materials. These goods provide solutions for sustainability and ever-more-effective protection. The pharmaceutical sector is also seeing an increase in demand for calcium supplements made from natural marine sources like oyster shell to treat bone problems including osteoporosis and vitamin D deficiency, which is fueling demand for calcium carbonate-based supplements. One in three women over 50 and one in five men are predicted to experience osteoporotic fractures at some time in their life, according to the International Osteoporosis Foundation.

• According to regional data, in 2021 the North American market accounted for the biggest revenue share worldwide. This is a result of growing collaborations between important corporations and governmental organisations and the increased demand for calcium carbonate as environmentally friendly substitutes for limestone in the construction sector. Leading market players' presence in this region is another important aspect boosting market expansion. Research indicates that the value of newly constructed buildings in the United States was close to 1.6 trillion dollars in 2021, and that it will likely reach 2 trillion dollars in 2025. Construction investments have been steadily rising over the last few years. Residential building construction investment is predicted to increase in 2021 along with non-residential construction.

• Blackburn Chemicals Ltd. and Omya established a new, exclusive distribution agreement in October 2017. Omya will hold exclusive distribution rights for Blackburn Chemicals Ltd. in the CASE market segments in all 50 U.S. states. With a focus on calcium carbonate and dolomite-based fillers and pigments, Omya is a leading manufacturer of industrial minerals globally. It also serves as a distributor of specialised chemicals.

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/calcium-carbonate-from-oyster-shell-market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global Calcium carbonate from oyster shell market based on Product Type Outlook, Application Outlook, and Region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Food Grade

• Pharmaceutical Grade

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Food industry

• Personal Care/Cosmetics Industry

• Pharmaceutical Industry

• Building & Construction Industry

• Other

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Sweden

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Israel

o Rest of MEA

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/120

Key questions covered in the global Calcium Carbonate from Oyster Shell market report:

• What is the expected market size of the global Calcium Carbonate from Oyster Shell market during the forecast period?

• What factors are expected to hamper global Calcium Carbonate from Oyster Shell market growth over the forecast period?

• What key factors are expected to drive global revenue growth between 2021 and 2028?

• Which application segment is expected to dominate other application segments over the forecast period?

• Which region is expected to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period?

• What are the key outcomes of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis?

• Which leading players are operating in the global Calcium Carbonate from Oyster Shell market?

Thank you for reading the report. Kindly contact us to know more about the customization plan that we offer as per client requirement. Our team will ensure that the report is well suited as per your requirement.

Read Related Links:

Water-Based Adhesive Market Demand - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/water-based-adhesive-market

Epoxy Primer Market Size - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/epoxy-primer-market

Optical Film Market Share - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/optical-film-market

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyses consumer behaviour shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Power and Energy, and Chemicals. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



