UK Expat and Foreign National Investors Using Remortgages to Future Proof the Energy Efficiency of Properties

Environmental considerations are here to stay when it comes to rental properties. They are going to continue to be a key factor in the success or failure of a property investment venture moving forward.

A recent report by Zoopla indicates that properties that perform well environmentally are going to be the properties that perform best in the housing market going forward.

To maximise the capital growth of a property, it will be important to find an energy efficient property or – even better – to renovate an inefficient property as this will add heaps of value to the investment.

EPC ratings are bound to change as their results do not correlate with their actual energy usage figures.