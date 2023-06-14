Wind Turbine Pitch System Market Size, Revenue Analysis, PEST, Region & Country Forecast, 2023–2028

Reports And Data

Wind Turbine Pitch System Market report also sheds light on supply chains and changes in the trends of the upstream raw materials and downstream distributors.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The market size for global wind turbine pitch systems showed strong growth in 2020 and is expected to continue to grow steadily over the forecast period. This growth is fueled by factors such as rapid urbanization, increased adoption of wind energy initiatives, and a demand for alternative energy sources for electricity generation. Additionally, the implementation of governmental policies in many countries to develop new energy sources is driving demand for demolition equipment.

Pitch control systems are used in wind turbines to adjust their pitch in response to external factors such as wind speed, power generation, and generator to ensure their safety. Wind energy is considered clean energy because it has no negative impact on the environment. Wind turbines use aerodynamic force from revolving blades to convert kinetic energy from wind into electrical energy. In terms of utilization and design, all wind turbines are built to survive at certain speeds. When the wind speed changes in a pitch-controlled wind turbine system, the electronic system adjusts the blades a few degrees to keep the rotor blades at an optimal angle and increase output at all speeds.

The global wind turbine pitch system market is being driven by increasing demand for sustainable energy generation, decreased wind turbine costs, and increased demand for power supply. Growing awareness of the benefits of renewable energy is also propelling the industry forward. Governments are exploring alternate power generation options to meet the rising need for electricity, which is propelling the market forward.

Major Companies Profiled in The Report:

• ABB

• Bosch Rexroth

• DEIF A/S

• GENERAL ELECTRIC

• Inoxwind

• Mita-Teknik

• Moog Inc

• Parker Hannifin Corp

• Senvion

• Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A

However, there are several unfavorable factors hampering the growth of the global wind turbine pitch system market, such as mechanical issues in equipment that can lead to failures, high installation and maintenance costs, and the emergence of the solar panel market for power generation.

There are still lucrative business opportunities for major players and new entrants in the market, such as developing machinery and equipment available at lower costs and creating more advanced designs for developing energy at cheaper rates. New developments, such as fixed RPM and variable speed turbines, as well as optimum control strategy pitch controls, will open up new business potential.

The market is divided into hydraulic pitch systems and electrical pitch systems, both of which are equally popular in the market and installed based on the needs and wants of consumers. The onshore segment is the most dominant segment in the market due to factors such as fast-paced urbanization and low maintenance, installation, and material costs.

Asia Pacific is the largest market for wind turbine pitch systems, with the highest revenue share in 2020. This growth is attributed to the region's rapid urbanization, significant rise in consumption of electricity, particularly in developing countries such as India, China, Malaysia, and Indonesia, and governmental investments to develop renewable energy resources.

For the purpose of this report, the global wind turbine pitch system market is segmented on the basis of product type, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Hydraulic Pitch System

• Electrical Pitch System

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Offshore

• Onshore

Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Benelux

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

