Aircraft Battery Market to Witness a CAGR of 13.7% & Attain a Valuation of USD 1065.6 Million by 2030 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing electrification of aircraft is a significant factor driving global aircraft battery market revenue growth

Aircraft Battery Market Size – USD 332.9 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 13.7%” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest research study released by Emergen Research on "Aircraft Battery Market" with 150+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that leads the market growth.

According to Emergen Research's most recent estimate, the size of the worldwide aviation battery market is anticipated to reach USD 1065.6 million in 2030, with a consistent revenue CAGR of 13.7%. The consistent market revenue growth of aircraft batteries can be linked to an increase in commercial and military aircraft deliveries globally. For instance, Airbus will maintain its dominance as the largest commercial aircraft manufacturer since 2003 with the delivery of 611 jets in 2021. Their main competitor Boeing expanded the world's fleet of aeroplanes by 340 aircraft in 2021. The two largest makers of aeroplanes worldwide are Boeing and Airbus. Along with commercial aircraft, both companies also produce military aircraft, rockets, satellites, communications equipment, and missiles.

To Get Free Sample PDF Copy of This Report

https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1410

Key Players Included in this report are:

SAFT, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Concorde Battery, Enersys, EaglePicher Technologies, GS Yuasa International Ltd., Electric Power Systems, Customcells, MGM Compro, Amprius Technologies

Some Key Highlights From the Report

On 10 October 2022, researchers believe that a new class of highly effective batteries developed by NASA can be utilized to power fully electric aircraft. Following research into solid-state batteries, which carry more energy and are lighter than industry-standard lithium-ion batteries, the U.S. space agency made the breakthrough. In addition to being less prone to overheating, fire, and charge loss over time, solid-state batteries also perform better in demanding conditions.

The battery type segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. Using multiple battery types has several advantages. Similar to other technologies, batteries have advanced significantly in recent years. However, conventional technologies such as Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion), nickel-cadmium, and valve-regulated lead-acid are still the three most often used current ones.

The traditional aircraft segment is expected to account for a large revenue share over the forecast period. In typical aircraft, pumps and generators provide pneumatic, hydraulic, and electrical power directly to the main engine, wing de-icing systems, and cabin. In in-flight management, actuators serve as a significant representation of hydraulic loads.

What can be explored with the Aircraft Battery Market Study?

Gain Market Understanding

Identify Growth Opportunities

Analyze and Measure the Global Aircraft Battery Market by Identifying Investment across various Industry Verticals

Understand the Trends that will drive Future Changes in Aircraft Battery Market

Understand the Competitive Scenarios

Track Right Markets

Identify the Right Verticals

Quick Buy Aircraft Battery Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1410

Research Methodology

The research study conducted on the aircraft battery market involved extensive use of secondary sources, directories, and databases. Emergen Research follows a cohesive methodology to reduce the residual errors to a minimum level by refining the scope, validating through primary insights, and nurturing the in-house database on a regular basis. A dynamic model is formulated to capture the regular fluctuations in the market and thereby, being updated with any shifts in the market dynamics.

SECONDARY RESEARCH MODEL

Extensive data is obtained and cumulated on a substantial basis during the inception phase of the research process. The data accumulated is consistently filtered through validation from the in-house database, paid sources, annual report of companies, SEC filings, government press release, pricing databases and many more.

Market Segmentation Analysis

Players can concentrate on high-growth regions and, if necessary, modify their business plan according to the research report. The Aircraft Battery Market is divided into a variety of categories, uses, and geographical areas. Players gain from the report's regional segmentation research since it offers pertinent data and insights into important geographic marketplaces.

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Battery Type

Battery Management System

Service

Aircraft Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Traditional Aircraft

Hybrid Aircraft

More Electric Aircraft

Electric Aircraft

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The post-COVID-19 phase has undergone substantial change, and Aircraft Battery Market research highlights the opportunities and difficulties that still exist. This study report thoroughly examines the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and post-pandemic market behaviour.

Ask for Customization

https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1410

A recent trend in the market is the introduction of Advanced Air Mobility (AAM). AAM is a brand-new idea in aviation that uses electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft to carry passengers and freight between locations that are not currently or conveniently covered by existing aviation modes or surface transit. Hybrid electric systems, batteries, or maybe hydrogen fuel cells could power EVTOL aircraft. Urban Air Mobility (UAM) is another name for AAM, even though this mode of transportation can have uses outside of densely populated areas. Cities, underserved areas, and remote locations will now have access to these aircraft, which will come in a variety of sizes, from single-passenger planes to big shuttles. Aircraft Battery Market, By Offering (Battery Type, Battery Management System, and Service), By Aircraft Technology (Traditional Aircraft, Hybrid Aircraft, More Electric Aircraft, and Electric Aircraft), By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2030.

Regional Outlook

We carefully examined each division, regional classification, national study, and subject-specific data set during the market research. This Aircraft Battery Market research report's goal is to look at growth patterns, promising futures, important obstacles, and expected results. Information on significant market participants, strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, and joint ventures are all included in the research.

Key Reasons to Purchase Aircraft Battery Market Report

The reader will be in a position to comprehend and react to marketing strategies like using strengths and conducting a SWOT analysis.

The research looks into the dynamics of the target market and how the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has affected it.

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research

Sports Guns Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/sports-guns-market

Gut Microbiome Test Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/gut-microbiome-test-market

Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/infectious-disease-rapid-diagnostic-testing-market

Hunting And Shooting Ammunition Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/hunting-and-shooting-ammunition-market

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any query regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.