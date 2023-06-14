/EIN News/ -- Golar LNG Limited advises that its 2023 Annual General Meeting will be held on August 8, 2023. The record date for voting at the Annual General Meeting is set to June 15, 2023. The notice, agenda and associated material will be distributed prior to the meeting.
Golar LNG Limited Hamilton, Bermuda June 14, 2023
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.