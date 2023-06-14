Revolution Meets Innovation: PreIPO.com and Top-Rated Jafton.com Forge Global Partnership to Spark New Era in Investing

PreIPO® Boca Raton Headquarters Entrance

PreIPO.com teams up with #1 US agency Jafton.com, amplifying its platform with groundbreaking tech & AI services.

This collaboration is about more than just business growth; it's about enabling innovation.” — Bobir Akilkhanov

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PreIPO.com, the leading online marketplace for private securities and Jafton.com, a renowned custom software development company, today announced a strategic partnership aimed at revolutionizing the startup landscape. Embarking on this strategic partnership, PreIPO.com and Jafton.com have mutually agreed upon an acquisition framework that promises substantial value for PreIPO® shareholders, whilst bolstering PreIPO.com's technological prowess with Jafton's seasoned development team.

PreIPO.com has been spearheading innovation in the private securities market, expediting the fundraising process for private companies by providing an accessible platform that brings together qualified investors and pre-IPO opportunities. In its quest to further disrupt traditional private market investing, the company is now partnering with Jafton.com, recognized for its expertise in creating tailored software solutions, mobile app development, AI development, and cloud computing services.

The partnership enables PreIPO.com to offer advanced development services, a unique offering that leverages Jafton.com's expertise in software development and artificial intelligence. This new line of service, aptly named PreIPO Labs, is set to transform PreIPO.com from being solely a marketplace for pre-IPO opportunities into a comprehensive platform that supports companies through their technological growth.

"At PreIPO.com, we believe in disrupting the status quo of private equity investing, and this partnership with Jafton.com is a testament to that vision," says David Grzan the CEO of PreIPO.com. "By offering advanced development services through PreIPO Labs, we're poised to provide our customers with even more comprehensive support on their journey to going public."

Notably, Jafton.com, known for propelling five businesses to unicorn status, brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this collaboration.The partnership is also set to debut an AI-infusion-as-a-service offering. Leveraging Jafton.com's prowess in artificial intelligence, this service is set to empower PreIPO.com's clientele to incorporate AI into their operations, improving efficiency and competitiveness.

The CEO of Jafton.com, Bobir Akilkhanov, sees the partnership as a crucial step towards further innovation. "This collaboration is about more than just business growth; it's about enabling innovation. By integrating our services into the PreIPO.com platform, we're providing businesses with the tools they need to innovate, scale, and succeed."

Though the partnership primarily benefits the two companies, its effects are set to ripple across the wider finance and technology sectors, with an enhanced user experience, improved technological infrastructure, and sophisticated AI-enabled services set to transform the pre-ipo investment landscape.

The CEOs of both companies echo this sentiment in a joint statement: "Our partnership represents a fusion of finance and technology, aimed at making the journey to IPO as smooth and successful as possible for companies. Together, we're excited to build a future where technology and finance go hand-in-hand, driving innovation and growth for businesses around the world."

About PreIPO.com

PreIPO.com is a pioneering platform specializing in the digital marketplace for private securities. By connecting issuers, broker/dealers, underwriters, fund managers, incubators, and accelerators with qualified investors, PreIPO.com has created a revolutionary platform that disrupts the traditional private equity investing landscape.

About Jafton.com

Jafton.com is a custom software development company known for delivering high-quality, reliable, and scalable software solutions tailored to clients' specific needs. With a wide range of services that include custom software development, web development, IT consulting, AI development, and mobile app development, Jafton.com provides businesses with the tools they need to innovate and succeed.

Jafton.com HQ