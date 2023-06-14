Integrated Drug Containment Solutions Market Set to Grow at a CAGR of 12.6% by 2032 - Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global integrated drug containment and delivery solutions market is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period. This market is driven by a number of factors, including the increasing demand for more efficient and effective drug delivery systems, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the rising need for personalized medicine.

One of the key drivers of the Integrated Drug Containment and Delivery Solutions Market is the increasing demand for more efficient and effective drug delivery systems. As the pharmaceutical industry continues to develop new drugs and therapies, there is a growing need for drug delivery systems that can deliver these treatments in a more targeted and efficient manner. Integrated drug containment and delivery solutions offer a number of benefits in this regard, including improved drug efficacy, reduced side effects, and increased patient compliance.

Another important driver of the Integrated Drug Containment and Delivery Solutions Market is the growing prevalence of chronic diseases. Chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular disease are becoming increasingly common, and there is a growing need for more effective treatments for these conditions. Integrated drug containment and delivery solutions can help to address this need by providing more targeted and effective drug delivery systems that can improve patient outcomes and quality of life.

One of the key drivers for the integrated drug containment and delivery solutions market is the increasing demand for advanced drug delivery systems. Traditional drug delivery methods have been associated with issues such as low bioavailability, patient non-adherence, and adverse side effects. The integration of drug containment technologies with advanced delivery systems is an effective solution to address these issues. Advanced delivery systems such as auto-injectors, pen injectors, and wearable devices provide efficient, precise, and safe drug administration.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Auto-injectors segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global integrated drug containment and delivery solutions market during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for self-administration of drugs and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and rheumatoid arthritis. Auto-injectors are easy to use and provide a more convenient and efficient way for patients to self-administer their medication.

This has led to increased adoption of auto-injectors by patients and healthcare providers, driving the growth of this segment in the Integrated Drug Containment and Delivery Solutions Market. Additionally, the development of new and advanced auto-injectors with improved features such as needle-free injection and Bluetooth connectivity is expected to further drive the growth of this segment in the coming years.

Vials segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global integrated drug containment and delivery solutions market during the forecast period due to their widespread use for storing and delivering various types of drugs. Vials are a popular choice in the pharmaceutical industry because they offer several advantages, such as ease of use, cost-effectiveness, and compatibility with a wide range of drug formulations. Additionally, vials provide a secure and sterile environment for drug storage, ensuring the stability and potency of the medication.

The growing demand for injectable drugs, particularly for the treatment of chronic diseases, has further contributed to the dominance of the vials segment in the global integrated drug containment and delivery solutions market.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are:

BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company), Gerresheimer AG, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Schott AG, AptarGroup, Inc., Catalent, Inc., Stevanato Group, NIPRO, Owen Mumford Limited, Ypsomed AG

Research Methodology

Our team of analysts has performed an accurate analysis of significant market elements leveraging advanced primary and secondary research tools. They have deployed well-known analytical tools like SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for the comprehensive market study. A great deal of vital data & information related to the Integrated Drug Containment and Delivery Solutions market has been gathered in the report from various reliable sources. Under the primary research study, detailed supply chain analysis, value chain analysis, several industry experts’ interviews, and a brief analysis of the Integrated Drug Containment and Delivery Solutions market’s vendor landscape have been covered. Therefore, as part of secondary research, the report offers vital information pertaining to the company profiles of the key market contenders. Hence, the report’s market segmentation section looks at the global sector to scrutinize key trends, regional markets, and recent industry developments.

Global Integrated Drug Containment and Delivery Solutions Market Segmentation by Regions:

The countries covered in the regional analysis of the Global Integrated Drug Containment and Delivery Solutions Market report are U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, and Rest of Europe in Europe, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Pre-fillable syringes

Auto-injectors

Inhalers

Nasal Sprays

Transdermal Patches

Others

Packaging Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Vials

Ampoules

Cartridges

Bottles

Blisters

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Care Settings

