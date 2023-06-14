Internet of Nano Things Market 2021 Growth Drivers and Future Outlook | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Internet of Nanothings Market Trends – High demand for nanomedicines in healthcare sector

Internet of Nanothings Market Size – USD 9.32 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 22.1%” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Internet of Nanothings (IoNT) market size is expected to reach USD 46.09 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 22.1% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Emergence of nanotechnology and increasing adoption of IoNT among various domains such as aerospace & defense, healthcare & life science, and others are key factors driving global IoNT market revenue growth.

IoNT is an emerging technology, which has the ability to solve a number of connectivity challenges. IoNT is integrated with nanotechnology, which interconnects multiple nano-sized devices within existing networks. Nanotechnologies embedded into an IoNT system can be used for various purposes such as monitoring and surveillance. IoNT stores real time data, which can be used in diversification of nano applications. With the help of IoNT, new opportunities can be created to build a powerful industrial structure such as smart buildings and others.

IoNT functions on advanced technologies, which helps to connect digital and physical services. It makes transmission and communication of data easier within a given range of network. IoNT involves a large number of nanosensors that provide more precise and detailed information about a particular object, which helps to better understand the behavior of an object. Rising adoption of nanotechnology in the healthcare sector and increasing government spending for improvement and adoption of innovative technologies are some key factors driving growth of the IoNT market.

The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the Internet of Nanothings market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others.

Leading companies profiled in the report are:

Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Intel Corporation, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Bruker Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., and SAP SE

Key Highlights presented in the report:

In July 2021, Malaysian government announced new Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), which aimed at accelerating Malaysian industries and society to navigate through the rapidly evolving digital and technological realms. This policy is expected to provide support to innovative businesses and social enterprises that leverage 4IR technology to solve socio-economic issues. 4IR will also prioritize public sector Research and Development (R&D), and commercialization programs, and will gather funding for advancement of new technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT) and IoNT.

Nano camera segment accounted for significantly large revenue share in 2020 owing to smaller size, which can be used for various purposes such as medical imaging, and collision avoidance detectors for vehicles. It also improves the accuracy of motion tracking and gesture-recognition devices, which helps to enhance interactive gaming experiences.

Healthcare & life science segment accounted for significantly robust revenue share in 2020 and is expected to register a rapid growth rate during the forecast period. IoNT can detect life threatening diseases in early stages, and helps to collect real time data from patients, which can provide lifesaving medical treatments.

Market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 owing to rapid adoption of IoNT solutions. Increasing prevalence of harmful diseases and rising adoption of nanomedicine for initial and better diagnosis of diseases are some key factors fueling market revenue growth.

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Internet of Nanothings market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Market Segmentation by product type:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Nano Phones

Nano Cameras

Nanosensors

Nano Processors

Nano Memory Cards

Nano Power Systems

Nano Antennas & Transceivers

Others

Communication Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Short-Distance Communication

Near-Field Communication (NFC)

Zigbee

Femtocell

LI-FI

Ultra-Wideband (UWB)

Long-Distance Communication

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

WI-FI

Network Architecture Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Nano-Nodes

Nano-Routers

Nano-Micro Interface Devices

Gateway

Major Regions Covered in the Internet of Nanothings Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

