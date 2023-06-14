Airway Management Devices Market Share to Exceed USD 4.45 Billion, at 7.6% CAGR Rise by 2032 Report By Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing government approvals and funding is a key factor driving the airway management devices market revenue growth.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report titled ‘Global Airway Management Devices Market,’ published by Emergen Research, provides the reader with a comprehensive view of the global Airway Management Devices industry, acquainting them with the latest market trends, industry insights, and market share. The report provides an in-depth investigation of the global market, largely focusing on each segment and sub-segment of the Airway Management Devices market. The market forecasts included in the report are performed by our team of experts and are of great significance as they provide deep insights into various crucial industry parameters. These facts and figures help readers evaluate the global market growth, production, and consumption rates, volatility in demand and product prices, and upcoming market trends over the projected period. The market research report contains significant details on the global Airway Management Devices market value based on market dynamics and various growth factors. It scrutinizes several key aspects of the market, including the latest technological innovations in the industry, ongoing trends, and developmental opportunities. One of the most vital components of the report is the SWOT analysis, coupled with a detailed overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

The global airway management devices market size was USD 2.13 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, increasing government approvals and funding, and technological advancements in airway management devices are some of the key factors driving revenue growth of the market.

To receive a free sample of the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1916

Increasing government approvals and funding for healthcare are contributing significantly to revenue growth of this market. As well as different companies are launching these devices and getting approvals from federal government agencies is driving revenue growth of the market. On 10 May 2021 for instance, Olympus announced its Airway Mobilescopes, the MAF-TM2, MAF-GM2, and MAF-DM2, have received FDA 510(k) clearance, allowing suppliers to perform a variety of upper and lower airway management systems. Anesthesiologists, pulmonologists, and critical care and intensive care providers are expected to appreciate the MAF models all-in-one designs anytime/anywhere benefits, digital capture potential, and small footprint.

Further Key Highlights from the Report

The infraglottic airway management devices segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. Endotracheal tubes and tracheostomy tubes are two types of infraglottic airway management devices used to rescue airways during incubation. An Endotracheal Tube Introducer (ETI) is a useful, low-cost, and simple tool for opening adult airways, which is creating high demand in this segment. Endotracheal intubation with an ETI is simple to learn. There has been no research in adult patients on the perspective of ETI during Lucas with Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR).

The anesthesia segment is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Leading companies increasing portfolios and product launches are driving up demand for this segment. On 14 December 2020 for instance, Smiths Medical, which is a leading medical device company, was pleased to announce the official launch of its EchoGlo peripheral nerve block portfolio. This addition to the Portex pain control product portfolio offers customers a complete geographic anesthesia remedy, from the pump to the patient.

The market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2022 due to presence of different leading companies and rising awareness for neurological diseases by several leading companies. On 6 August 2020 for instance, Biogen Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc. announced an agreement to co-develop and co-commercialize Denali's Leucine-Rich Repeat Kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitors for Parkinson's disease. Biogen will also receive the right to opt into two programs and the first right of refusal for two additional programs, all of which will be for neurodegenerative diseases that will use Denali's Transport Vehicle (TV) technology platform to pass the Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB).

Airway Management Devices Market Segmentation:

The report bifurcates the Airway Management Devices market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Emergen Research has segmented the global airway management devices market on the basis of device type, application, end-use, and region:

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Supraglottic Airway Management Devices

Infraglottic Airway Management Devices

Laryngoscopes

Resuscitators

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Emergency Medicine

Anesthesia

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hospitals

Ambulatory care services

Home Care Settings

Others

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1916

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as

Smiths Medical, Medtronic plc, Medline Industries, Inc., Teleflex Incorporated., SunMed, Verathon Inc., TRACOE Medical GmbH, Lumenis Be Ltd., Olympus Corporation, and Convatec Group PLC

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report presents a thorough examination of the Airway Management Devices market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

The report is inclusive of an in-depth study of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and effective business tactics.

The report further identifies the key regions and segments dominating the market. These regions are foreseen to register fast-paced growth over the forecast duration.

Regional Landscape section of the Airway Management Devices report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/airway-management-devices-market

Highlights of Table of Contents (TOC):

Overview of Global Airway Management Devices Market

Competitive analysis of the Airway Management Devices market

Regional analysis of Global Airway Management Devices market production and revenue

Regional analysis of Global Airway Management Devices market supply, consumption, and export & import

Type-based market analysis of global Airway Management Devices production, revenue, and price trends

Application-based analysis of the global Airway Management Devices market

Manufacturer profiles, manufacturing cost, and upstream and downstream analysis of global Airway Management Devices market

Global Airway Management Devices market forecast (2020-2027)

Conclusion of the research report

Appendix

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any query regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research

automotive sensors market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/automotive-sensors-market

surgical robotics market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/surgical-robotics-market

point of care testing market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/point-of-care-testing-market

hearing aids market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/hearing-aids-market

continuous glucose monitoring system market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/continuous-glucose-monitoring-system-market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.