Taking Aircraft Safety to New Heights with MKU's Kavro Platform Protection
UNITED KINGDOM, June 14, 2023
MKU Limited, a global leader in advanced ballistic protection solutions, continues to set benchmarks in aircraft safety with its Kavro Platform Protection Solutions. With over three decades of experience, MKU has established itself as a trusted provider of ballistic protection solutions for a wide range of aircraft models, including the Black Hawk UH-60/HH-60, Boeing CH-47 Chinook, Sikorsky CH
53G/GS/GE/GA, Super Puma/Cougar, MIL Mi-8, MIL Mi-17, Sea King Mk41, Sea Lynx Mk88A, Bell UH-1/212 Huey, and many more.
The Kavro Platform Protection Solutions offered by MKU feature smart and modular ballistic protection solutions specifically designed to address unique challenges faced by rotary and fixed-wing aircraft. These systems utilize precision-engineered composite armour panels that can be seamlessly retrofitted onto the aircraft using MKU's patented aero-grade attachment systems. Importantly, these solutions integrate flawlessly without necessitating any structural modifications or compromising the aerodynamics of the platform, ensuring optimal performance while maximizing protection.
MKU's commitment to pilot and aircraft safety is exemplified through their successful completion of several projects across Europe. For German Forces, MKU seamlessly retrofitted CH-53 helicopters, ensuring NIJ Level III protection standards. MKU's advanced ballistic protection solutions were also employed in retrofitting MK41 Sea King helicopters for them, providing NIJ Level III protection
in addition to equipping UH-1D helicopters with SK1 and SK3 level protection for the pilots and crew members.
Moving beyond Germany, MKU has also collaborated with Czechia Forces for Mi 17 helicopters. Through the integration of MKU's solutions, the Mi-17 cockpits achieved STANAG Level II protection. Swiss Forces have also benefitted from MKU's advanced ballistic protection solutions, with their Super Puma helicopters being retrofitted to meet NIJ Level III standards.
These successful projects across Europe demonstrate MKU's expertise in retrofitting aircraft with their Kavro Platform Protection Solutions, providing optimal levels of ballistic protection. MKU's unwavering dedication to pilot and aircraft safety is evident in their collaboration with various defence forces, delivering innovative solutions that meet rigorous international standards.
MKU Limited has armoured over 3000 platforms to date, securing the trust and confidence of military forces worldwide. Their dedication to excellence and innovation is exemplified by their collaborations in Europe. In 2022, MKU signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Dassault Aviation, a globally renowned French manufacturer, to explore joint cooperation opportunities. This strategic partnership aims to leverage the expertise and capabilities of both companies to further enhance aviation security and drive advancements in ballistic protection solutions. This collaboration underscores MKU's commitment to forging strategic alliances with key industry players and delivering state-of
the-art solutions that cater to the evolving needs of the aviation sector.
With a strong presence in Germany and operational deployments across India (HQ) and UAE, MKU Limited has strategically positioned itself as a strong and trusted partner in empowering European forces. Their advanced ballistic protection solutions have garnered the trust of 230 forces and over 3 million soldiers worldwide, attesting to their exceptional quality and performance.
MKU's Kavro Platform Protection Solutions offer unparalleled protection against a wide range of ammunition threats, conforming to rigorous threat standards such as NIJ 0108.01, EN 1522, STANAG 4569, VPAM BSW 2006, and others. With their seamless retrofitting capabilities and unwavering commitment to safety and security, MKU is elevating aircraft safety to new heights.
Andrea Sexton
Admire PR
andrea@admire-pr.com