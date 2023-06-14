The Rise of Cosmetic Emollients: Enhancing Skin Moisturization and Nourishment

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Cosmetic Emollient Market size is expected to reach USD 899.68 Million in 2032 at a steady revenue CAGR of 5.1%, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing application of moisturizing ingredients in cosmetic formulations, rising demand for cosmetics such as foundation creams and sunscreens, and increasing consumer interest toward natural emollients for skincare formulations across the globe are some of the key factors driving revenue growth of the market. In addition, rise in capital investments toward major cosmetic companies in the development of novel skincare ingredients and formulations are other major factors driving revenue growth of this market. Cosmetic emollients are substances that are added to cosmetic products to soften and soothe the skin. They act as moisturizers by forming a protective layer on the skin surface, preventing water loss, and providing a smooth, soft feel. The global cosmetic emollient market is driven by increasing demand for personal care products, growing awareness about the benefits of using emollients, and rising disposable income of consumers.

One of the major drivers of the cosmetic emollient market is the increasing demand for personal care products, including skincare, haircare, and makeup products. The growth of the market is also driven by the increasing demand for organic and natural products that are free from harmful chemicals. The use of natural emollients such as coconut oil, shea butter, and jojoba oil is gaining popularity among consumers, which is driving the growth of the market.

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape:

Lubrizol Life Science Beauty

BASF SE

Biosynthetic Technologies

SEPPIC

Sasol Chemicals

Evonik Industries AG

Stephenson Group

Berg + Schmidt GmbH & Co. KG

Hallstar

Croda International Plc

However, the market growth is hindered by the high cost of raw materials used in the production of cosmetic emollients. The cost of natural and organic emollients is higher than synthetic emollients, which is a major restraint for the market growth. Additionally, the use of synthetic emollients has been linked to environmental pollution, which is a major concern for consumers and regulatory bodies. The increasing adoption of advanced technologies for the production of cosmetic emollients is a key factor driving the growth of the market. Manufacturers are focusing on developing innovative and sustainable emollients that are safe for the environment and offer better performance. For instance, the use of plant-based emollients is gaining traction due to their eco-friendly nature and high efficacy.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The natural segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. Emollients with a natural base are crucial components used in personal care products to give skin and hair a supple and moisturized feel. Cold pressing of the powdered fruit, leaf, seed, or nut paste, with or without the addition of solvents, is the typical method used to extract plant-based emollients. Highly refined oils often contain 1% unsaponifiables, making unrefined resources a superior choice in formulations. Animal-derived emollients, which are used less commonly, are typically extracted from either animal fat or hair. Natural emollients such as Lanolin (Medilan by Croda) have a long history of use in skin and lip products as a lubricant and moisturizer, and research on dry skin have shown that it is just as effective as petrolatum. The majority of businesses are developing natural plant-based emollients that offer the best moisturization and emolliency benefits as well as a variety of sensory qualities to best enhance the final formulation, which is contributing to revenue growth of the segment.

The online segment is expected to register significantly rapid revenue CAGR in the global market over the forecast period. Increased availability of online services and rise in internet users both contribute to revenue growth of this segment. Furthermore, the majority of consumers prefer to purchase online, due to the lower pricing offered compared to other merchants and physical stores. This sector also offers several other features such as speedy delivery, easy ordering process, and lower transaction and product costs. It also provides a more convenient purchasing process as consumers can make purchases from the comfort of their homes.

The market in North America is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period, which is attributed to increasing strategic initiatives and partnerships by key market players for the production of sustainable cosmetic products using natural emollients, rising regulatory approvals for cosmetics, well as increase in investments made by various public and private organizations in the region.

On 13 January 2023, Lubrizol Life Science Beauty (LLS Beauty) released SilSense Bio 5 emollient, a biodegradable silicone equivalent to D5 Cyclopentasiloxane that gives the same functionality and sensory feeling in leave-on formulations, specifically for hair care, sun care, and makeup formulations. SilSense Bio 5 emollient, which is a bioalkane chemistry made entirely of vegetable oil, leaves the skin, hair, and scalp feeling light and non-greasy. This emollient is vegan, halal, and kosher compliant and has received COSMOS approval.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global cosmetic emollient market on the basis of organ type, route of administration, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Synthetic Emollients

Natural Emollients

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Face Creams & Moisturizers

Lip Cosmetics

Sunscreens

Foundation creams

Shaving cream

Shampoo & Conditioners

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Online

Offline

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019–2032)

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Additional information offered by the report:

Along with a complete overview of the global Cosmetic Emollient market, the report provides detailed scrutiny of the diverse market trends observed on both regional and global levels.

The report elaborates on the global Cosmetic Emollient market size and share governed by the major geographies.

It performs a precise market growth forecast analysis, cost analysis, and a study of the micro- and macro-economic indicators.

It further presents a detailed description of the company profiles of the key market contenders.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of our clients. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the customization options, and our team will ensure the report is tailored according to your needs.

