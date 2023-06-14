Governor Abbott Establishes New Artificial Intelligence Advisory Council

June 13, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott yesterday signed House Bill 2060 by Representative Giovanni Capriglione and Senator Tan Parker establishing the Artificial Intelligence Advisory Council as Texas strengthens its position as the leading destination for next generation technology in the country. The Council will study and monitor artificial intelligence (AI) technology developed, employed, or procured by Texas state agencies.



“As AI becomes more prevalent as a revolutionary tool in our lives and in our workforce, we must ensure that this technology is developed in a responsible and ethical way in Texas to help boost our state's growing economy,” said Governor Abbott. “To protect Texans’ privacy and basic civil liberties, I signed legislation creating the Artificial Intelligence Advisory Council to study and monitor artificial intelligence systems developed or used by our state agencies. The Council will help cement Texas’ position as a national leader in innovative technology, ensuring our state continues designing and employing the latest and greatest AI technology while prioritizing the security of all Texans.”



The seven-member council will provide additional oversight to ensure AI systems are developed in a responsible and ethical manner to protect the privacy and civil liberties of Texans.



House Bill 2060 (Capriglione/Parker) develops the Artificial Intelligence Advisory Council to study and monitor AI systems developed, employed, and procured by state agencies. The Council will assess the need for a state code of ethics for AI in state government, review automated decision systems, evaluate potential benefits and risks as a result of implementing automated decision items, and recommend administrative actions state agencies may take to ensure AI systems are thoughtfully and ethically developed.

