Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Size Expected To Reach $101 Billion By 2027

Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

As per TBRC's nasal drug delivery technology market forecast, the nasal drug delivery technology market size is predicted to reach a value of $101.49 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7% through the forecast period.

The increasing incidences of chronic diseases are expected to propel the nasal drug delivery technology market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the nasal drug delivery technology market include AptarGroup Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., 3M Co., Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Neurelis Inc., OptiNose Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Naveh Pharma Ltd.

Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Segments

1) By Dosage Form: Nasal Spray, Nasal Drops, Nasal Gels And Ointments, Nasal Powders, Other Dosage Forms

2) By Container Type: Pressurized Containers, Non-Pressurized Containers

3) By Therapeutic Application: Allergic And Non-Allergic Rhinitis, Nasal Congestion, Asthma, Vaccination, Other Therapeutic Applications

4) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

5) By End User: Home Care Settings, Hospitals

This type of drug delivery technology refers to administering pharmaceuticals through the nasal cavity to attain therapeutic drug levels in the blood as quickly as possible and the potential for direct drug delivery to the brain via the olfactory neurons. These types of drug delivery methods circumvent the blood-brain barrier (BBB) and undergo minimal hepatic and intestinal processing.

