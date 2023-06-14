Generative AI in Life Sciences Market Surpass USD 947 million by 2032 | CAGR 20.35 %

Generative AI in Life Sciences

Generative AI in Life Sciences Market Is Booming Worldwide Growth Prospects, Incredible Demand and Business Strategies 2032

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATE, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Generative AI in Life Sciences Market size is expected to be worth around USD 947 million by 2032 from USD 155.7 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 20.35 %, during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

Driving Factors

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases

Chronic diseases are becoming a serious concern all over the world. According to National Health Council (NHC), around 133 million Americans, more than 40% of the country’s population, are affected due to various chronic diseases. By 2020, that number is expected to rise to around 157 million, of which 81 million have multiple ailments. Also, about 8% of children aged 5 to 17 have at least one chronic illness or disability that limits their activities. More and more people are suffering from more than one chronic disease.

Digital Transformation of the Life Sciences Sector

Leading pharmaceutical companies worldwide are emphasizing digital transformation as an innovative way of resolving their critical issues due to rising costs and stringent regulations. This has led to increased investment in advanced technologies by pharma and biotech companies. Also, due to the implementation of various technological initiatives, generative AI and machine learning are gaining momentum in the pharmaceutical industry. To achieve better results and enhance productivity, various life science organizations have started to utilize these technologies due to implementing these strategic initiatives. It will likely positively impact the adoption of generative AI, a key factor expected to boost the market’s growth over the forecast period.

Top Key Players:

IBM Corporation

AiCure LLC

MosaicML

NVIDIA

Insilico Medicine Inc.

Writer

HealthArk

Other Key Players

Generative AI in Life Sciences Market Segmentations

By Technology

Novel molecule generation

Protein sequence design

Synthetic gene design

Single-cell RNA sequencing

Data augmentation for model training

Other

By Application

Drug Discovery

Biotechnology

Medical Diagnosis

Clinical Trials

Precision and Personalized Medicine

Patient Monitoring

Tracking The Market Dynamics of the Industry

The report identifies the value, recent trends, growth factors, restraints, and opportunities for the advanced study of the market over the assessment period. The pricing structure of the market is included to predict maximum industry growth in the future. To analyze the potential of Generative AI in Life Sciences Market, the report analysts deliver statistical information about market dynamics, major challenges, PEST analysis, market entry strategy Analysis, and forecasts.

Opportunity

Healthcare investments by developing nations are likely to present lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

Over the years, there has been a high development in the life sciences and healthcare sector among developing countries, particularly in the Asia Pacific and Latin America. Many countries in these regions focus on investing to a great extent in the healthcare sector. According to the latest issue of China Briefing Magazine, overall healthcare spending represented around 16% of China’s total overall spending for all sectors during the first half of 2020. The life sciences and healthcare sector generated a revenue of approximately RMB 10 trillion in 2021. Also, the Chinese government has prioritized developing the healthcare sector due to the rising geriatric population and increased demand for quality health services. It is creating lucrative opportunities for major players operating in the market.

Trends

Investments in generative AI

According to estimates provided by CB Insights, in 2022, venture capitalists and investors in the United States are likely to invest $2.6 billion in 110 generative AI-focused start-ups. It is a major step towards reducing drug discovery costs and saving time. Thus, rising investments in generative AI by major investors is a promising trend likely to drive the demand for the technology in the upcoming years.

