3D Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market Top 10 Company Profiles and 2032 Development Trends

3D Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market Size – USD 1.34 billion in 2022, Growth – at a CAGR of 5.40%, Trends – Acceptance of CBCT systems for breast imaging

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Three-Dimensional (3D) Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT)/CBCT systems market size was USD 1.34 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 5.40% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for dental and maxillofacial imaging, technological advancements, and increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries and prevalence of dental disorders are major factors driving market revenue growth.

Need for CBCT has increased as a result of rising dental problems, technological breakthroughs, and increasing CBCT system applications. Most prevalent Noncommunicable Diseases (NCDs) that impact people their entire lives are dental problems. According to a March 2022 update from World Health Organization (WHO), most common health condition that shows a large burden of oral illnesses globally, is untreated dental caries in permanent teeth. Oral illnesses are predicted to affect about 3.5 billion people worldwide. According to several researches in July 2021, dental caries is a global health concern, and it is estimated that prevalence of dental cavities in primary and permanent teeth worldwide is quite high, at 46.2% and 53.8%, respectively. In addition, increasing elderly population and rising prevalence of dental problems are other key factors driving revenue growth of the market.

Moreover, manufacturers of CBCT imaging equipment are working on a number of ways to make imaging application more efficient and cost-effective, by shrinking scanners even further and by enabling use of flat panel detectors, to scan patients while they are standing up. Applications for CBCT are useful across many dental specialties. These applications cover prosthodontic examinations, dental implant evaluations, jaw tumors, vertical root fractures, and dental abnormalities.

However, compared to standard CT machines, CBCT units have noticeably less soft tissue contrast. Increasing picture noise, divergence of x-ray beam, and numerous built-in flat-panel detector-based artifacts are major factors, which could restrain market revenue growth.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The dental segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global 3D CBCT/CBCT systems market in 2022. This is attributed to increasing knowledge about dental care and significant improvement in quality of care for individuals all over the world. One of the most important developments in dental diagnostic technology over the past ten years has been advent of 3D dental imaging. Dentist and oral surgeons use 3D model produced by CBCT technology to decide on the best course of treatment, surgical strategy, and placement location for dental implants. Surgical team can choose the ideal size for dental implant screw by using highly accurate 3D model to assess where there is enough jawbone mass to sustain an implant.

The hospital & clinics segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global 3D CBCT/CBCT market during the forecast period. This is due to increasing use of CBCT to treat chronic sinusitis as these use less radiation and are less expensive than regular CT. Studies on middle ear problems utilizing CBCT have focused on auditory ossicles. Precise dimensions of cochlea and position of inner ear cochlear implant electrodes, both of which are essential for maintaining residual hearing, are assessed by CBCT in otologic surgery. Furthermore, independent clinics are more prevalent worldwide in terms of cost effectiveness, accessibility of specialists, and technological advancements, which are expected to drive revenue growth of this segment.

The Asia Pacific market accounted for significantly large revenue share in the global 3D CBCT/CBCT market in 202 This is because CBCT is frequently utilized in rheumatology, traumatology, dentistry, maxillofacial surgery, and ENT medicine due to development of dental practices, increasing Research & Development (R&D) in manufacturing, and rising dental care knowledge among general public. Many governments, especially those in China and India, are focusing on initiatives to promote oral hygiene and care. For example, the Government of India began its National Oral Health Program on April 26, 2023, to enhance oral health determinants and decrease morbidity from oral disorders.

On 12 September 2022, Philips announced new steps in the creation of first spectral detector angio CT solution.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are:

Carestream Health

Dentsply Sirona

PLANMECA OY

VATECH

ASAHIROENTGEN IND.CO., LTD.

Cefla S.C.

CURVEBEAMAI.COM

Danaher

PreXion

J. MORITA MFG. CORP.

Emergen Research has segmented the global 3D CBCT/CBCT systems market on the basis of application, end-use, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Dental

Non-Dental

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Research Report on the Three-Dimensional (3D) Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT)/CBCT Systems Market Addresses the Following Key Questions:

Who are the dominant players of the Three-Dimensional (3D) Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT)/CBCT Systems market?

Which regional market is anticipated to have a high growth rate over the projected period?

What consumer trends and demands are expected to influence the operations of the market players in the Three-Dimensional (3D) Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT)/CBCT Systems market?

What are the key growth drivers and restraining factors of the Three-Dimensional (3D) Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT)/CBCT Systems market?

What are the expansion plans and strategic investment plans undertaken by the players to gain a robust footing in the market?

What is the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Three-Dimensional (3D) Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT)/CBCT Systems market and its key segments?

