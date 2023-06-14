Cell And Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 14, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Cell And Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers cell and gene therapy manufacturing services market analysis and every facet of the cell and gene therapy manufacturing services market research. As per TBRC’s cell and gene therapy manufacturing services market forecast, the cell and gene therapy manufacturing services market size is predicted to reach a value of $13.50 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 16.81% through the forecast period.

The high incidence of cancer and other target diseases is expected to propel the cell and gene therapy manufacturing services market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest cell and gene therapy manufacturing services market share. Major players in the market include Thermo fisher scientific inc., Merck KGaA, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Lonza Group AG, Catalent Inc., WuXi AppTec, Takara bio inc., Nikon corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, F. Hoffmann-la roche ltd., Oxford Biomedica, CGT Catapult, Bluebird bio, Inc.

Cell And Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market Segments

1) By Type: Gene Therapy, Cell Therapy

2) By Indication: Central Nervous System Disorders, Ophthalmology Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Orthopaedic Diseases, Oncology Diseases

3) By Application: Commercial Manufacturing, Clinical Manufacturing

4) By End-user: Academic And Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Other End-Users

This type of medical therapy manufacturing services refer to the manufacturing and quality-testing services for gene and cell therapy products. It aids in the advancement and production of remedies for degenerative illnesses, tissue injuries, and genetic abnormalities. These services include good manufacturing practices ancillary reagents, flow cytometry, immunoassays, and gene engineering services.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Cell And Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market Growth

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

