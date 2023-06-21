Nonprofit Shoes That Fit to Announce Receiving 25K Donation From Wide Receiver Courtland Sutton of the Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton donates 25K to nonprofit Shoes That Fit
— Amy Fass – Executive Director, Shoes That Fit
Nonprofit Shoes That Fit is thrilled to announce they have received a generous 25K donation in the form of Adidas shoes from wide receiver Courtland Sutton of the Denver Broncos. A portion of the shoes went to every student at Newlon Elementary School in Denver (290 kids). The remaining shoes will be used by Shoes That Fit to provide shoes to kids nationally. "Having quality athletic shoes that fit is a necessity that so many of our students miss out on. Receiving Shoes That Fit for every student in our school community has given them the opportunity to participate more meaningfully in P.E. and experience more joy at recess. We are so grateful to have received this generous donation!" - Ashley Wessel, School Psychologist - Newlon Elementary School.
This is not the first time Courtland has helped the nonprofit, he has long been an avid supporter of Shoes That Fit. In 2022, he provided 25K worth of Adidas shoes, a portion of which went to every student (250 kids) at the Center for Talent Development in Denver. In 2019 he provided 100 pairs of shoes to both McLaughlin Strickland Elementary School and the Center for Talent Development alongside Snooze, an A.M Eatery. Courtland also participated in person at measuring day at the Center for Talent Development.
Shoes That Fit helps children in thousands of schools across America by providing brand new, brand name athletic shoes. For kids, a new pair of shoes improves their self-esteem and participation at school by eliminating one of poverty’s most visible and debilitating marks. With over 2.4 million pairs of new shoes and other necessities have been raised to date, Shoes That Fit is uniquely efficient and effective in their life-changing operations. "Shoes are one of the most expensive items for low-income families to provide. When families must choose between putting food on the table or buying new shoes for school, you can imagine that food wins every time. The simple gift of a pair of shoes can increase a child's confidence, attendance and performance at school, and we are so thankful that Courtland Sutton yet again is taking the time to make such a positive impact on these kids." Amy Fass – Executive Director, Shoes That Fit
ABOUT SHOES THAT FIT:
A national 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based in Claremont, CA., Shoes That Fit tackles one of the most visible signs of poverty in America by giving children in need new athletic shoes to attend school with dignity and joy, prepared to learn, play and thrive. Named a California Nonprofit of the Year, Shoes That Fit delivered new athletic shoes to over 150,000 children across 50 states last year alone. Help ensure that no child misses school because they don't have shoes that fit by visiting our website http://www.shoesthatfit.org.
