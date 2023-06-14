Master Chocolat & Master Chocolat Marda Loop Now Serving Delicious Dipped Ice Cream Bars and Sundaes
Master Chocolat and Marda Loop in Calgary now offer dipped ice cream bars and sundaes, featuring an array of toppings and organic chocolate.
We’re excited to offer our customers these new treats! We have a wide range of toppings to choose from for the ice cream bars such as organic nuts. Our sundae also come with a variety of options.”CALGARY, AB, CANADA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today marks a special day for ice cream lovers in Calgary! Master Chocolat and its sister store, Master Chocolat Marda Loop, are now serving dipped ice cream bars and sundaes.
Located at 560 69th Avenue SW, #130 - Calgary, AB - T2V 2H1 (headoffice), and 2403 33 Avenue SW - Calgary, AB - T2T 2A2 (Marda Loop), these two locations are now offering a harmonious blend of sweet treats.
Karin Benson, the President from Master Chocolat says “We’re excited to offer our customers these new treats! We have a wide range of toppings to choose from for the ice cream bars such as organic nuts (almonds, hazelnuts, pistachios), gummy bears, sprinkles, wine gums, raspberry or strawberry powder, GF crispy rice, GF oreo sandwich cookies, maple sugar chunks and more. Our sundae also come with a variety of options such as dark or milk chocolate drizzle.”
The ice cream bars are a naked vanilla ice cream bar that is dipped in the customers choice of organic fair-trade 46% milk chocolate or organic fair-trade 70% dark chocolate.
Sundae lovers will also be delighted to find out that these stores offer creative variations of their favorite dessert. The sundae consists of vanilla bean gelato topped with the customer's choice of toppings and finished off with either milk or dark chocolate drizzle. A regular sundae costs $6.99 while mini sundaes will be available soon at the same price point.
Master Chocolat and Master Chocolat Marda Loop invite customers to explore their diverse selection of dipped ice cream bars, sundaes, chocolate bars, vegan chocolate options, and more, ensuring a delightful experience for everyone seeking a sweet escape.
