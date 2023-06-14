Submit Release
Piedmont Triad Farmers Market hosts first Pollination Celebration June 17

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
FRIDAY, JUNE 9, 2023

CONTACT:

Christopher Atkins, assistant market manager
Piedmont Triad Farmers Market
336-605-9157 Ext. 202; christopher.atkins@ncagr.gov

Piedmont Triad Farmers Market hosts first
Pollination Celebration June 17

COLFAX – The Robert G. Shaw Piedmont Triad Farmers Market will host its first Pollination Celebration June 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event features opportunities to learn about pollination and honey from beekeeping and educational groups, meaderies, honey vendors and master gardeners.

Pollinators, including bees, moths, butterflies and bats, are essential in the production of many seasonal favorites that can be found at farmers markets such as apples, blueberries, melons, strawberries, peaches and potatoes.

Information will be available on how to create habitats to attract and support pollinators, and the benefits of honey. Many vendors will have North Carolina honey and honey products for sale.

The Robert G. Shaw Piedmont Triad Farmers Market is located at 2914 Sandy Ridge Road, Colfax, off Exit 208 on Interstate-40, west of Greensboro. The market, also home to A.B. Seed & Co. and the Moose Café, is open daily from 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

-30-1

 

