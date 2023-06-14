Michael Freund Featured on Israel TV Network
Founder of Shavei Israel Michael Freund was recently interviewed on Israel TV Network to discuss his work in assisting hidden Jewish communities.AMARILLO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Freund, founder of nonprofit organization Shavei Israel was recently interviewed on the Israel TV Network by Texans for Israel Media in an exclusive broadcast. The interview aired live on May 21, 2023 and focuses on the workings of Shavei Israel and its mission of reaching out to 'lost' or 'hidden' Jewish communities worldwide.
"I've always believed in the inextricable bond that links all Jewish people, no matter how distant," Freund shared. "Through Shavei Israel, we are committed to strengthening these connections and assisting the 'lost tribes' in their journey back to their Jewish roots."
Freund's deep commitment to the Jewish diaspora has propelled Shavei Israel to work in countries as diverse as India and El Salvador, aiding communities that have Jewish ancestry and aspire to reconnect with their heritage. His conversation with Dr. Rik Wadge and Rev. Gary Cristofaro from Ezra International offers insights into this mission and the challenges and triumphs that come with it.
Michael Freund has been recognized globally for his contributions to Jewish community affairs. His analytical approach to Israel's geopolitical scenario, combined with his passion for the nation's heritage, has seen him become a sought-after commentator on Israeli matters.
Texans for Israel Media is a significant voice in US-Israel relations, fostering understanding and cooperation between the two nations. As an entity committed to strengthening the bond and dialogue between Israel and Texas, the organization has been instrumental in creating platforms for communication and discussion.
Michael Freund is a graduate of Princeton University and received his MBA from Columbia University. As a rabbi and devout member of the Jewish community, he founded Shavei Israel in Jerusalem. He served as Deputy Communications Director to Binyamin Netanyahu and is a syndicated columnist for the Jerusalem Post where he contributes his column, “Fundamentally Freund.”
