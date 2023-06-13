Amplify ETFs to Liquidate the Amplify Digital & Online Trading ETF (BIDS)

/EIN News/ --

LISLE, Ill., June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs today announced the scheduled liquidation of the Amplify Digital & Online Trading ETF (NYSE Arca: BIDS) (the “Fund”). Based upon the recommendation of Amplify Investments LLC, the Funds’ investment adviser, the Board of Trustees of the Amplify ETF Trust unanimously determined it is in the best interests of the Fund and its shareholders to liquidate the Fund.



The Fund will no longer accept creation or redemption orders after the close of business on June 29, 2023. Shareholders may sell their shares in the Fund prior to the end of trading on July 5, 2023. Customary brokerage charges may apply to these transactions. The Fund will cease trading at the end of the trading day on July 5, 2023.

The Fund will be liquidated and a final distribution to shareholders of the Fund is expected to occur on or around July 11, 2023. Any person holding shares in the Fund as of the liquidation date will receive a cash redemption amount equal to the net asset value of their shares as of that date. Shareholders will generally recognize a capital gain or loss on any redemption.

Amplify Investments will bear all fees and expenses that may be incurred in connection with the liquidation of the Funds and the distribution of cash proceeds to investors, other than brokerage fees and other related expenses.

For additional information about the liquidation, shareholders of the Funds may visit amplifyetfs.com/bids or call 855-267-3837.

About Amplify ETFs

Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $4.2 billion in assets across its suite of ETFs (as of 5/31/2023). Amplify believes the ETF structure empowers investors through efficiency, transparency, and flexibility. Amplify ETFs deliver expanded investment opportunities for investors seeking growth, income, and risk-managed strategies.

Sales Contact:

Amplify ETFs

855-267-3837

info@amplifyetfs.com

Media Contact:

Gregory FCA for Amplify ETFs

Kerry Davis

610-228-2098

amplifyetfs@gregoryfca.com

Carefully consider the Funds’ respective investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Funds’ respective statutory and summary prospectus, which may be obtained by calling 855-267-3837 or by visiting AmplifyETFs.com. Read each prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal.

Amplify ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC