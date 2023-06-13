Siriusnet launches Gaming Industry with Interdimensional Bridge between Web2 and Web3 Games.

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, OREGON, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siriusnet, the innovative technology company founded by Leon Chau, has announced the launch of its new platform that bridges the gap between Web2 and Web3 games. The company aspired to create new opportunities through its initiative in the gaming industry.

By recognizing the new challenges of the Web3 industry, Siriusnet has developed a solution - the Proof of Rank blockchain. This innovative blockchain facilitates several distinct advantages, making it the ideal choice for integration in the gaming industry. Siriusnet's Proof of Rank blockchain provides convenient synchronization speed, enabling efficient communication between different nodes in the network.



The company is leveraging the power of blockchain technology, smart contracts, and decentralized networks and empowers game developers to bridge the divide between Web2 and Web3. With their cutting-edge tools and infrastructure, developers can now unlock the full potential of their existing games by seamlessly integrating them with Web3 features such as tokenization, decentralized ownership, and provable scarcity.

The implications of the newly launched interdimensional bridge by Siriusnet is monumental. Players can own and trade in-game assets, participate in decentralized economies, and experience enhanced security and transparency. The fusion of Web2 and Web3 gaming opens up a new realm of possibilities, igniting creativity and engagement.

Furthermore, Siriusnet's vision extends beyond mere connectivity. They aim to create an ecosystem where players can seamlessly transition between Web2 and Web3 games, blurring the boundaries and forging a unified gaming experience. Imagine starting a gaming session in a traditional Web2 game, and effortlessly transferring those assets into a Web3 game environment, where they can be traded, utilized, or showcased in a decentralized marketplace.

Consequently, Siriusnet's mission to connect Web2 games to Web3 represents a game-changer in the gaming industry. By breaking down barriers and creating a bridge between these two worlds, Siriusnet unlocks new opportunities for developers and players alike. The convergence of Web2 and Web3 gaming brings one step closer to a decentralized, player-centric gaming ecosystem.

About the Company - Siriusnet

Siriusnet is a new technology company founded by Leon Chau, dedicated to revolutionizing the gaming industry by connecting Web2 and Web3 games. Through their innovative blockchain solutions and infrastructure, Siriusnet empowers developers and players to embrace the benefits of decentralization, ownership, and transparency, creating a unified gaming experience.

About the Founder – Leon Chau

Leon Chau is the founder of Siriusnet, a company in technology and innovation. His inspiring journey from a challenging childhood to becoming a globally recognized entrepreneur exemplifies his determination, insatiable curiosity, and commitment to positively impacting society.

With a keen understanding of the potential of blockchain technology and a vision to bridge the gap between Web2 and Web3, Leon Chau strives to transform the e-sports industry. Recognizing the profit-driven nature of many Web3 projects that failed to engage real players, Leon aimed to connect popular games such as League of Legends, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, NBA 2K, and PS5 through blockchain technology. Through his platform, players were provided with new trading opportunities to indulge in their favorite games, addressing the issue of game addiction and ultimately transforming the gaming landscape.



