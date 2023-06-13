Delta 9 Awarded Grow Pod Contract for Cultivation Facility in British Columbia

/EIN News/ -- WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX:DN) (OTCQB:DLTNF) (“Delta 9” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has secured a purchase order from 1417376 BC Ltd. for 8 of its modular Grow Pods for a cultivation facility in British Columbia.



1417376 BC Ltd. has also entered into a Strategic Cooperation Agreement with the Company whereby Delta 9 will provide services relating to 1417376 BC Ltd.’s cannabis production facility, development of standard operating procedures and sanitation programs, consulting on Health Canada licensing, marketing services to develop the 1417376 BC Ltd.’s brand, and other services supporting the acquisition of a Health Canada cultivation and processing license. The Company anticipates the value of the purchase order and Strategic Cooperation Agreement will be approximately $750,000.

“We are delighted to partner with 1417376 BC Ltd. on the development of their facility which will include eight of our "Grow Pod" systems”, said John Arbuthnot, Founder and CEO of Delta 9. “Our proven platform for Grow Pods and services remains to be one of the best options for cannabis industry entrepreneurs seeking equipment, licensing and support services.”

The Company's cannabis production methodology is based around a modular, scalable, and stackable production unit called a "Grow Pod", which are based on retrofitted 40-foot shipping containers. 1417376 BC Ltd.’s production facility has been designed and retrofitted using this turnkey Grow Pod system. Since 2018 Delta 9 has successfully installed over 250 Grow Pods in third party facilities across Canada and the United States.

“1417376 BC Ltd. is a business partnership owned and family operated on beautiful Vancouver Island, British Columbia. We have plans to service the recreational cannabis market in BC and across Canada,” said the 1417376 BC Ltd. management team. “We are confident in our ability to produce premium BC grown cannabis products that will delight Canadian consumers.”

1417376 BC Ltd. is developing a state-of-the-art 18,000 sq ft micro cultivation facility on a 79-acre parcel of land, in Comox Valley, British Columbia. This retrofit facility houses a micro cultivation license, including eight new grow pod systems, and a proprietary craft growing approach developed by Delta 9. 1417376 BC Ltd.’s initial plan is to focus on growing proprietary strains of 20+ THC and expanding its product offering with extracted products in the future. 1417376 BC Ltd. has two more buildings on-site slated for future expansion of 30,000 sq ft to house an additional 100 or more Grow Pods.

About Delta 9 Cannabis Inc.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company focused on bringing the highest quality cannabis products to market. The company sells cannabis products through its wholesale and retail sales channels and sells its cannabis grow pods to other businesses. Delta 9's wholly-owned subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc., is a licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis and operates an 95,000 square foot production facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Delta 9 owns and operates a chain of retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand. Delta 9's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DN" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "DLTNF". For more information, please visit www.delta9.ca .

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the Company’s future business plans and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward looking statements in this news release include (i) statements relating to the Company’s plans to supply Grow Pods to 1417376 BC Ltd., (ii) the Company’s plans to provide services to 1417376 BC Ltd. and (iii) the Company’s ability to realize revenue from the sale of Grow Pods and provision of services. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including all risk factors set forth in the annual information form of Delta 9 dated March 30, 2023 which has been filed on SEDAR. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.