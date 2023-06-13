Osprey caught in bailing twine rescued by Lewiston Fire Department

Several calls came into Idaho Fish and Game office regarding an Osprey that had its leg entangled in bailing twine and was hanging from its nest along Snake River Avenue in Lewiston on Monday, June 12.

Fish and Game wildlife staff and Lewiston Fire Department responded to the site. Lewiston Fire Department used their bucket truck to access the nest platform.

In a short time, fire rescue staff freed the twine from the Osprey's leg, loaded the disoriented bird into the bucket and lowered the boom down to safety. Fish and Game staff assessed the condition of the Osprey and determined that it seemed healthy enough to be let go.

The Osprey was placed in the shade under the Bryden canyon/Southway bridge and left alone for a short time to see if it would fly on its own. When Fish and Game staff came back, there were no signs of the Osprey. Fish and Game staff anticipates that the Osprey gained enough strength to fly off on its own.

This situation presents a good opportunity to remind livestock owners, to properly dispose of baling twine. Unfortunately, animals such as deer, birds, etc. can get caught up in pieces of twine, wire, and other loose items which can cause stress and physical harm to the animal. These materials can be difficult to remove from the animal or its nest.

Thank you to all the concerned citizens for reporting this incident and to our helpful community members including the Lewiston Fire Department for their contribution to this successful rescue of the Osprey from the tangled nest.

For questions or to report other wildlife related concerns, contact the Idaho Fish and Game office at (208) 799-5010.