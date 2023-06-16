Carly Waddell on the Joy of Co-Parenting with Evan Bass

Evan Bass

Carly Waddell excels in her career and finds fulfillment as a mother. She attributes her rewarding journey to a strong co-parenting bond.

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After a public split, it's always comforting to hear when two exes can put their differences aside for the sake of their family. Carly Waddell, the former contestant on The Bachelor and mother of two, has shared that co-parenting with ex-husband Evan Bass is a breeze. Despite the ups and downs of their relationship, Waddell has expressed that Bass is "an amazing father" and that they prioritize their kids above all else. Seeing this mature and respectful co-parenting in the public eye is refreshing, offering a positive example for others navigating similar situations.

She says Evan Bass, who owns a Men's Clinic, has done this before. Bass has three older kids, the oldest in their early 20s and the middle one attending college soon. Bass has raised his children since they were babies, which means he knows what he is doing as a parent,

according to Waddell.

Waddell is living life to its fullest these days as she juggles her passion for songwriting with interviews on some of the biggest podcasts. In particular, she recently appeared on Us Weekly's "Here for the Right Reasons," showcasing her charm, wit, and engaging perspective on the entertainment world. Despite the busy schedule, Waddell always makes time for her family. While her children with Bass go to their father's every other weekend, she holds no concerns about his co-parenting abilities. She is confident in their ability to work through any issue that may arise, with their strong communication skills making it a smooth process every time. Great co-parenting often looks easy, but only those who practice it know how much work it takes. Waddell and Bass have hit the sweet spot.

Carly Waddell and Evan Bass's love story started on a reality TV show but unfortunately didn't end happily ever after. The pair met on the third season of Bachelor in Paradise, where contestants go to a tropical location hoping to find love. It was an unlikely pairing, as Waddell initially hesitated to give Bass a chance, but the two eventually hit it off. They married in 2017 and seemed to have a strong relationship, but sadly, it wasn't meant to be. The couple announced their split in December 2020 after three years of marriage. While their time together may have been short-lived, their journey is a reminder that even unexpected connections can lead to something meaningful.

Marriage can be challenging, and many couples struggle to navigate the ups and downs of the relationship. However, despite the difficulties, some couples find a way to make it work. It is most certainly the case for Waddell, who boldly declares that she would do it all over again, even if she could remember every hardship they faced. According to her, the key to success in marriage is making all the right choices, even if they are difficult at the time. It takes a strong commitment and unwavering determination to weather the storms of married life, but the rewards can be immeasurable for those who stick it out.