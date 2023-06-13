Jeff McCue Appointed Commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Transitional Assistance  

BOSTON — Today, Secretary of Health and Human Services Kate Walsh announced that Jeff McCue will be appointed Commissioner of the Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA), effective Monday, July 17. McCue is currently Assistant Secretary for Human Resources and Chief Human Resources Officer for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts’ Human Resource Division (HRD). McCue previously served as DTA Commissioner from 2015 to 2019.

“I am so glad to welcome Jeff back to DTA where he has a proven track record of supporting Massachusetts residents, helping them meet their basic needs and achieve long-term economic self-sufficiency,” said Secretary Walsh. “We are grateful for his commitment to public service and his leadership as individuals and families navigate economic challenges, high food prices, and other impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic. I also want to extend my thanks and appreciation to Mary Sheehan for her leadership of DTA as Acting Commissioner since March 2022, and her incredible dedication to the work of the Department for 23 years.”

“I am honored to be asked to once again lead the talented team at DTA to continue our efforts to support lower-income families and individuals in Massachusetts, especially during this time of economic stress for so many in our communities,” said McCue. “I am grateful to the team at HRD for what we have accomplished together, and look forward to continuing to work together in support of the Healey-Driscoll Administration and residents of the Commonwealth.”

McCue was appointed Assistant Secretary for Human Resources and Chief Human Resources Officer for HRD in 2019, and in that role has overseen a wide range of Human Resource functions for 42,000 Massachusetts Executive Branch employees. During his previous time at DTA he led the integration of DTA’s public assistance programs with the Federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, enabling the expansion of employment and training services for adults, dislocated workers and youth.

Current Acting Commissioner Mary Sheehan will continue her work with DTA, resuming her previous role as Chief Operating Officer.

