Calgary Roof Repair Ltd Debuts, Led by Industry Expert Pashk Vukaj
Breaking: Pashk Vukaj launches Calgary Roof Repair Ltd, bringing top-notch residential & commercial roofing services to Calgary, AB & beyond!
I believe that there's a lot of dormant roofing companies in Calgary that just don't deliver, said Mr. Vukaj. They revive with a hail storm and deliver subpar roofing work.”CALGARY, AB, CANADA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pashk Vukaj has been a long-time journeyman roofer for National Star Roofing Inc., and was part of a team that built more than 500+ five star reviews on Homestars Calgary and Google Business Profile. Now, he's founded a roofing company by the name Calgary Roof Repair Ltd. His mission is to provide quality roofing services to customers in the Calgary area, while doing away with sub-par work done by contractors who only revive with hail storms.
— Pashk Vukaj
"I believe that there's a lot of dormant roofing companies in Calgary that just don't deliver," said Mr. Vukaj. "They revive with a hail storm and deliver subpar roofing work."
Mr. Vukaj is guided by a firm belief, that sub-contracting doesn't deliver quality results, and that every jobsite needs to be respected individually. His company will focus on residential roof repairs mostly, leaks, flat roof repairs, commercial roof repairs. His company is already WCB compliant and liability insurance backed up.
"We are here to make sure that our customers get the best possible service when it comes to their roofs," said Mr. Vukaj. "It's very important for us to make sure that our clients get what they pay for."
The team at Calgary Roof Repair Ltd have years of experience in all types of roof repair projects and are proficient in both commercial and residential settings. They have access to top-of-the-line tools and equipment as well as highly skilled staff members who take pride in their workmanship and customer satisfaction.
"Our goal is to make sure our customers' roofs are fixed right the first time," said Mr. Vukaj "We will never cut corners or rush a job just to get it done quickly."
Customers can rest assured knowing their projects will be completed correctly from start to finish using only high quality materials at competitive prices throughout Calgary, Airdrie, Chochrane, Okotoks, Chestermere and close by cities.
Relations Contact:
Pashk Vukaj
Calgary Roof Repair Ltd
+1 403-680-8333
contact@calgaryroofrepairltd.ca
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other