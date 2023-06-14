Washington Construction Defect Center Appeals to A Homeowner is a Newer Subdivision Anywhere in Washington State to Call-Don't Get Stuck with Unresolved Construction Problems-The Builder Never Fixed

New Home

We are on a mission to make certain people in Washington State who purchased a new home in a subdivision after 2018 do not get stuck with the repair bill for things the builder should have repaired.” — Washington Construction Defect Center

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON , USA, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Washington Construction Defect Center is appealing to a homeowner in a newer subdivision-built after 2018 anywhere in Washington State to please call them at 866-714-6466 if the homebuilder failed to fix punch list items-or glaring construction issues. As an example, did the homebuilder fail to caulk around windows or exterior doors, and or did the homebuilder fail to fix roof or flashing-roofing issues-they were told about during the one-year home warranty period? If the builder failed to make needed repairs during the warranty period-the repairs might now be much more expensive. https://Washington.ConstructionDefectCenter.Com

The Construction Defect Center says, "We are on a mission to make certain people in Washington State who purchased a new home in a subdivision after 2018 do not get stuck with the repair bill for things the builder should have repaired-or for faulty workmanship. As mentioned, properly caulking a window might cost the builder a few dollars. Not caulking a window on a new home might cost thousands to repair-if a leak rotted the wood around the window.

“The reason we are targeting homeowners in single family home subdivisions built after 2018 anywhere in Washington State is most people like this rarely know each other, or even if they do-it is unlikely they would start a conversation related to construction defects-or punch list items the builder never completed as we are always happy to discuss at 866-714-6466. Typically, homeowners in a newer subdivision will all have similar builder defect issues." https://Washington.ConstructionDefectCenter.Com

The Washington Construction Defect Center Would Like to Hear from Homeowners In New Subdivisions If They Have the Following Types of Problems:

*Water leaks because of improperly installed or defective siding.

* Improperly installed windows that create water leaks.

* Exterior doors that were improperly installed-with the result being water leaks.

* Defective roofs that were improperly flashed or installed and or that have defective roofing material.

* Severe foundation cracks or foundations that are not level.

* Single family homes in newer subdivisions with mold issues because the building was not protected during the framing/drywall process.

* Improperly installed or defective wood fascia board or wood trim.

* Improper exterior calking of exterior siding that leads to water leaks and or mold.

In Washington State, the statute of limitations for construction defects is six years from the issuance of the certificate of occupancy. The Washington Construction Defect Center is urging homeowners in subdivisions not older than five years to call them anytime at 866-714-6466 if they have construction defect issues that the home builder failed to fix, or now refuses to fix. Frequently, home builders offer a one-year warranty and then refuse to repair obvious construction defects after the homeowner has been in the home for twelve months. The group is urging homeowners like this in Washington State to call them anytime http://Washington.ConstructionDefectCenter.Com