Brunswick Corporation Experiences IT Security Incident

/EIN News/ -- METTAWA, Ill., June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) recently experienced an IT security incident that has impacted some of its systems and global facilities. The Company has activated its response protocols, which include pausing operations in some locations, engaging leading security experts and coordinating with relevant law enforcement agencies. Brunswick is working to address the incident in order to restore the full functionality of the affected systems and minimize business, employee, and customer impacts.

About Brunswick

Forward-Looking Statements

