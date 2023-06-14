Award-Winning Filmmaker Katrina Cebreiro Releases Comedic Anthology Television Series "Miscellanea”

"Miscellanea" combines comedy with themes of relationships and identity to create an engaging, family-friendly series.

BUENA PARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Katrina Cebreiro, the writer and producer behind boutique production company Cebreiro Creative Productions, is proud to announce the release of her latest project, a comedic anthology series titled "Miscellanea."

The series, comprising 30-minute episodes, showcases Cebreiro's dedication to innovation in visual storytelling, opting to explore multiple narratives through an anthology of shorts rather than embarking on a traditional feature film.

"Miscellanea gave me the opportunity to bring more than one of my many ideas to life, instead of focusing on a single narrative over several years," Cebreiro explained.

"In independent film there is a common trend towards the autobiographical, but I prefer to tell fictional stories that are infused with both surrealism and a touch of my own perspective," Cebreiro added.

The first season of "Miscellanea" debuts with three captivating episodes, now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Tubi. The series features a talented cast, including Liliana Montenegro, recognized for her work in the BET series "The Sacrifice," and Juzo Yoshida, who shared the screen with Matthew McConaughey in 2015 film “The Sea of Trees”.

Another short film, "Inheriting Hood", and an eagerly-awaited second season are scheduled for release later in 2023.

One of the standout episodes, "Ghost Boyfriend," has already garnered acclaim, winning Best Film at the Indie Night Film Festival, founded by Dave Brown, and picking up the New Media award at the Official Latino Film Festival, sponsored by HBO.

To dive into the world of "Miscellanea," viewers can visit the official website at www.miscellanea.tv to explore trailers, behind-the-scenes content, and stills from each episode.