Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO), Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX), SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S), and Tingo Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company misrepresented to investors facts concerning the move of Funko’s distribution center from Everett, Washington to Buckeye, Arizona, as well as the planned upgrade of the Company’s enterprise resource planning (ERP) software system. Specifically, the Company is alleged to have failed to disclose that: (i) Funko was experiencing significantly larger delays in implementing its ERP software than it was disclosing to investors; (ii) having moved into a new warehouse without functioning ERP software in place would lead to dramatically higher costs and poorer inventory management practices; and (iii) Funko’s inability to efficiently operate the new distribution center would have a substantial, undisclosed impact on the Company’s EBITDA margin.

If you are a FNKO investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company failed to disclose that: (i) the Company overstated the success of its lithium mining and misrepresented the nature of its Brazilian mineral rights; (ii) in connection with these misrepresentations, Atlas Lithium conducted deceptive promotions to artificially inflate the value of the Company’s stock; (iii) the foregoing conduct was designed to allow the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and other Company insiders to sell shares back into the market for a profit before the true nature of Atlas Lithium’s business was revealed; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

If you are an ATLX investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company failed to disclose to investors: (i) that the Company lacked effective internal controls over accounting and financial reporting; (ii) that, as a result, the Company’s “Annualized Recurring Revenue” or “ARR” was overstated; (iii) that, as a result, the Company’s guidance was overstated; and (iv) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a S investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

Tingo Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with a report issued by Hindenburg Research on June 6, 2023 entitled “Tingo Group: Fake Farmers, Phones, and Financials-The Nigerian Empire That Isn’t”, alleging that Tingo Group is “an exceptionally obvious scam with completely fabricated financials.” Among other things, the report alleged that the company’s founder and Chief Executive Officer made false and misleading claims about his past, including his educational background. Further, the company alleged that photos of a planned company facility are, in actuality, a “rendering of an oil refinery from a stock photo website”, that the company’s claims about its telecommunications business are fraudulent, and that the company’s revenue claims relating to its food business are untrue. Lastly, the report stated, “Tingo’s cash flow and balance sheet statements do not reconcile and show major errors indicating a complete lack of financial controls. Its cash flow statements regularly subtract items from cash that should be added and vice versa.”

If you are a TIO investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2023 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz Law PLLC

Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: jlifshitz@lifshitzlaw.com