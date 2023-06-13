Olivia Technologies Launches “Digital Access Challenge” in Texas, Offering Digital Resources to 1.7M Students in Need
Olivia’s approach has the added benefit of opening a door to the world of digital content for students who have little access to videos, podcasts, and eBooks, in both rural and inner-city settings.”ROUND ROCK, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Olivia Technologies (“Olivia”) is thrilled to announce the launch of the “Digital Access Challenge” (Texas), a groundbreaking solution aimed at addressing the persistent challenge of students’ access to digital resources. Building upon the successful deployment in West Sabine ISD, Olivia continues to tackle this issue head-on, starting with the state of Texas, where 1.7 million K-12 students currently face barriers to equitable educational experiences due to limited digital access.
— Ryan Ross, Founder & CEO of Olivia Technologies
The current struggle faced by educators revolves around transitioning to digital resources within the classroom, while also addressing the lack of access outside school.
In today’s digital age, access to digital resources is crucial for student success. The Olivia solution provides students with seamless access to a wide range of digital content, including teacher assignments, videos, podcasts, eBooks, and more, all aligned with the curriculum.
Whether a child lacks access to the internet at home, or connectivity is intermittent, Olivia is designed to work offline to its intended audience. This accessibility ensures that students can engage with their educational materials anywhere, anytime, transcending the limitations of traditional classroom settings. Olivia is poised to transform learning experiences for students in all environments, including those with limited or no internet access.
STATE OF AFFAIRS
Regrettably, not all students have equal opportunities to leverage these invaluable resources, leading to what is commonly known as the “homework gap” or the “digital divide.”
The goal of the Digital Access Challenge is to conquer this issue within the next three years. The aggressive timeline underscores the urgency and commitment to swift action, ensuring that progress is made promptly and that students can benefit from improved access to digital resources as soon as possible.
The Digital Access Challenge is a call to collaborative action among teachers/administrators, schools, districts, ESCs (Education Service Centers), content providers, corporate sponsors, and philanthropic/non-profit organizations. By working together, the Digital Access Challenge aims to leverage the various stakeholders’ expertise, resources, and networks to maximize the impact and effectiveness of digital access initiatives.
“We are excited to announce our partnership with SHI International, which will enable them to help expand our footprint throughout the State of Texas. Together, we are launching the Digital Access Challenge (Texas), a comprehensive program aimed at making Texas the leading state in the nation for connecting students with essential digital resources.” – Ryan Ross, Founder & CEO of Olivia Technologies.
EQUITABLE SOLUTIONS & OPPORTUNITIES
The Digital Access Challenge (Texas), powered by Olivia Technologies, is set to reshape the education landscape in Texas, ensuring that no student is left behind due to a lack of digital access.
“By fostering equitable opportunities and supporting both teachers and students, we strive to create an environment where digital resources are seamlessly integrated into the educational experience, enhancing learning outcomes across the state.” – Ross
Olivia works anywhere, anytime and supports existing learning management systems, adaptive learning, and social-emotional programs. In fact, Olivia works in low or no bandwidth environments by leveraging edge technologies.
Best of all, Olivia delivers educational content, including videos, podcasts, eBooks, and other resources carefully curated to align with each school’s specific curriculum and requirements, thus fostering increased student engagement. Olivia provides a protective Walled Garden feature, creating a secure environment that minimizes distractions and ensures a focused learning experience.
Moreover, school districts can leverage Olivia to enhance teacher productivity while gaining valuable insights into student engagement through comprehensive data analytics. By consolidating and analyzing this data, districts can make informed decisions to further optimize educational outcomes and student engagement.
PRESS CONFERENCE – LA QUINTA INN & SUITES BY WYNDHAM ROUND ROCK
Olivia Technologies will be holding a Press Conference at La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Round Rock (near Kalahari) on Thursday, June 15th at 2pm CT to announce a recent deployment at a school in West Sabine ISD. The address to the event is at 3900 East Palm Valley Boulevard, Round Rock, TX 78665.
Both the Superintendent of West Sabine, Dr. Carnelius Gilder, and Ryan Ross will discuss Olivia’s Digital Access Challenge and their rollout for this rural school district.
“As the Superintendent of West Sabine ISD, I am excited to see such advancements in education as we have seen with Olivia Technologies. Being an educator in a rural area of Texas with limited digital resources and broadband, our student population faces many challenges when it comes to closing their academic gaps away from the schoolhouse. Olivia provides a great opportunity to access digital content at home without continuous internet connectivity. This cutting-edge technology is a profound gateway for student growth, time on task, and continual student development and responsibility.”
– Dr. Carnelius Gilder
NO STUDENT LEFT BEHIND
A 2021 report from Common Sense Media found that a staggering 15 to 16 million K-12 public school students in the US live in homes with inadequate internet or computing devices. This represents around 30% of all public-school students in the US. In the same report, Texas leads the way with the largest disconnected student population in the country at 1.7 million, while California is a close second with 1.5 million students struggling with access.
“We know that every student deserves access to high-quality educational resources, regardless of their location or internet connectivity,” said Ross. “At Olivia, we are breaking down the barriers to digital learning resources and supporting students in the process of learning, no matter where they live or their socio-economic circumstances. By eliminating the dependence on an internet connection, Olivia aims to unlock people’s full human potential and nurture a lifelong love for learning, regardless of their ability to access the internet.”
Olivia is the key to unlocking access to digital learning experiences for these disconnected students.
“Olivia’s solution eliminates the need for continuous internet connectivity to deliver a personalized digital learning experience. The online/offline approach works equally well in low, intermittent, or no connectivity. Olivia’s approach has the added benefit of opening a door to the world of digital content for students who have little access to videos, podcasts, and eBooks, in both rural and inner-city settings.” – Ross
Olivia Technologies (1:19 – 2:00)