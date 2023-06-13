Pine Gate Renewables Expands C-Suite with Three Key Leaders in Renewables

/EIN News/ -- Asheville, NC, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pine Gate Renewables, a leading renewable energy independent power producer brings on three new executives to its C-Suite, adding more than six decades of industry experience that will drive the organization’s vision and growth. Judith Hall joins the company as Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel, Phillip North joins as Chief Commercial Officer, and Jonathan Saxon moves from Head of Development to Chief Development Officer.

“Jon, Judy, and Phil joining Pine Gate at this moment in time is a reflection of our exponential growth and vision for the future,” said Ben Catt, CEO of Pine Gate Renewables. “As individuals, they bring exemplary credentials and a deep bench of industry experience to the team, which is an incredible win for us. But beyond that, they align with our culture and values, and their leadership will be instrumental as Pine Gate leads our energy transition.”

Judith Hall joins Pine Gate Renewables with over two decades of legal, engineering and business experience in renewable power. She is known as a business savvy collaborator - winning San Francisco Business Times' Most Influential Women in Business Award in 2013. Ms. Hall obtained her mechanical engineering degree from the University of California, Berkeley, and began her successful tenure in energy working with numerous utilities including Florida Power & Light, PG&E, and Southern California Edison. After pursuing a law degree, Ms. Hall served as Associate General Counsel at Babcock & Brown, where she led them through a complex IPO on the Australian Stock Exchange, and then as Chief Legal Officer for Recurrent Energy. Most recently, Ms. Hall was the Chairman of the Board for Sunworks, Inc.

Phillip North comes to Pine Gate Renewables from AES Corporation, where he served as the Vice President of Commercial, Growth, and Portfolio Management, overseeing the commercial and development teams. In addition, Mr. North led the company's decarbonization strategy and served on the AES Clean Energy board. Previously, he held roles at AES including Global Chief Risk Officer as well as a variety of commercial roles at both AES and Duke Energy. Specializing in strategy and commercialization, Mr. North also brings a depth of transactional experience to the company. He earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s in economics from Miami (Ohio) University, and resides in Arlington, Virginia.

Jonathan Saxon joined Pine Gate Renewables in January 2023 and immediately made an impact in the company’s development vertical. Mr. Saxon’s expertise lies in leading large cross-functional teams and converting the abstractness of opportunity into clean energy infrastructure. He has directed the development of over 3GW of clean energy projects that are now operational across the U.S. Prior to Pine Gate, he held various leadership roles at Invenergy and Acciona after starting his career in power plant engineering at S&C Electric Company and FirstEnergy. Mr. Saxon graduated from The Ohio State University with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and earned an MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management. He resides in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Pine Gate Renewables

Headquartered in Asheville, NC Pine Gate Renewables is a leading renewable energy company focused on development and strategic financing of solar and storage projects throughout the United States. From coast to coast, Pine Gate Renewables owns and operates renewable energy-generating projects that create a positive impact on local communities and the nation’s environmental footprint. For more information, visit pinegaterenewables.com.

