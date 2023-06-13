Alberta Cosmetic Pharmacist Association President Advocates for a Collaborative Approach Towards Evolving Practices
Alberta Cosmetic Pharmacist Association invites for adaptive, collaborative regulatory approach to foster innovation in cosmetic pharmacy practices in Alberta
In the ever-evolving field of pharmacy, we need to balance innovation with regulation. By adopting a collaborative and informed approach to ensure safety and excellency of our profession”EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant move towards the progressive development of pharmacy practices, Dr. Kamal Alhallak, President of the Alberta Cosmetic Pharmacist Association, has reached out to the Alberta College of Pharmacy (ACP) and other key stakeholders within the profession. His aim: to promote a more inclusive, informed, and collaborative approach to the regulation of innovative practices in the field.
In a detailed email to the Council members and officers of the ACP, Dr. Alhallak urged a careful review of the comprehensive work by Health Education England (HEE). Known for their significant contributions to the recognition and regulation of cosmetic and aesthetic practices within pharmacy, HEE's work led to the establishment of the Joint Council for Cosmetic Practitioners (JCCP).
Dr. Alhallak stressed that given the continual evolution within the pharmacy field, particularly in the cosmetic and aesthetic sectors, it is vital that regulatory bodies, such as the ACP, remain adaptive and up-to-date, opting for an informed approach overbroad prohibitions.
Pointing to HEE's successful collaboration with JCCP, Dr. Alhallak highlighted the benefits of extensive data collection and inter-regulatory body collaboration. According to him, such a method ensures both the maintenance of high safety and quality standards and the promotion of innovation.
Inviting the ACP to consider this collaborative approach as a model for dealing with novel practices within their jurisdiction, Dr. Alhallak emphasized that effective regulation is not about stifling innovation but about controlling and safely embracing it.
The email, which also cc'd the Alberta Pharmacists Association and the Canadian Pharmacy Associations, demonstrates Dr. Alhallak's commitment to fostering a forward-thinking dialogue within the wider pharmacy community.
Dr. Kamal Alhallak, in addition to serving as the President of the Alberta Cosmetic Pharmacist Association, holds a Ph.D. and an MBA, contributing greatly to the field through his scholarly work and industry advocacy.
