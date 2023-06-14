The Great American Road Trip for Veterans

One Man’s mission is to raise awareness and funds for Veterans and First Responders.

SANDY, UT, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / --Starting May 23, 2023, and ending 65 days later, July 26, 2023, a retired Marine Corps Veteran and Law Enforcement officer having served 36 years in uniform has taken on a new mission to drive from San Francisco to New York in a restored open top 1952 Korean War Willys Jeep known as “Little Glory.” All proceeds from this drive are to raise awareness for Tunnel to Towers (T2T). Their programs pay the mortgages for the families of military and first responders with children who have died in the line of duty. T2T's home mortgage program also builds and provides free smart homes for our catastrophically wounded veterans and first responders. T2T has expanded its giving in a new national program aimed at eradicating homelessness by providing housing and services to Veterans who are homeless across all 50 states.This drive will honor American history, our veterans, and first responders while remembering the victims 9/11 by following the route of the first person ever to drive an automobile across the USA. Colonel Horatio Nelson Jackson was a decorated WWI veteran who made this drive on the exact dates 120 years ago, in 1903. He is one of the founding fathers of the American Legion and one who stood for the love of country and service to us all. You may read more about the drive here: History drive and route.You may follow Scott on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn—Captain Scott Montefusco or @Gartforvets or Gartforvets.org, or Great American Road Trip for Veterans.How to follow this epic voyage live-stream:1. Download the BlackVue app here: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/blackvue/id1049209637 2. Create a free account.3. Open the app, and when you see this page.4. Click the icon at the top right corner of the page (it looks like a folded page) to see a map.5. Zoom in on the map at our current location, which you can find on the gart for vets website each day, along with other mission-related information, photos, videos, and links to Tunnel to Towers, Go Fund Me , Jeep Auction, and YouTube channel. You may link directly to https://youtube.com/@gartforvets ).Drive Dates & CitiesTo help or donate funds towards these great causes, visit the Go Fund Me page.If you would like to donate directly to T2T on behalf of this drive campaign with a tax-deductible gift to T2T, you may also do so directly here: Direct T2.Please join Scott, follow him, and help share the campaign with all who support this campaign to help the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.