Attorney General Skrmetti Urges Federal Agency to Prioritize Transparent, Risk-Based Approach to AI Governance

Nashville- Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti today joined 22 other attorneys general in urging the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to advance artificial intelligence governance policies that prioritize robust transparency, reliable testing and assessment requirements, and allow for government oversight and enforcement for high-risk uses.

In the letter, the attorneys general applaud the NTIA’s commitment to a rigorous and data-driven approach to developing AI governance policies. The attorneys general also recommend that the NTIA consider a risk-based approach, recognizing that some AI uses require greater oversight than others, such as when AI is developed or used to make decisions that result in legal or other significant effects on people.

Through transparency, careful evaluation of how AI is used, and effective enforcement, the attorneys general encourage the NTIA to develop a governance framework that leverages both the public and private sectors and supports the responsible development, use, and deployment of AI systems to ensure such systems can develop in a trusted, fair, and technologically dynamic environment.

Attorneys General Jonathan Skrmetti of Tennessee, Phil Weiser of Colorado, Jason Miyares of Virginia, and William Tong of Connecticut are joined in submitting this letter by the attorneys general of Arizona, Arkansas, California, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maine, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Vermont.

Read the letter in its entirety here.

