Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,479 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 458,836 in the last 365 days.

Wesdome Provides Further Updates on Forest Fires in Quebec and Ontario

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) (“Wesdome” or the “Company”) announces that the Company has resumed all underground mining and exploration activities. Limited surface exploration has resumed, such as barge drilling as we continue to follow government guidelines and recommendations.

Mr. Warwick Morley-Jepson, Board Chair and Interim CEO, commented “The forest fires in Quebec are now largely contained, with underground operations and exploration having resumed safely. Total down time for underground activities was 36 hours, or 3 shifts, while surface milling was unaffected. This is not expected to impact production or ramp development, which remains ahead of schedule. Eagle has been operating normally with no interruptions or restrictions as the closest fire remains more than 100 kilometres away, and winds carrying the plumes of smoke have not come within the vicinity of the mine. Both operations remain on alert with monitoring of the situation to continue. We would like to extend our utmost gratitude to the firefighters and all first responders for their excellent work in safely containing these fires.”

ABOUT WESDOME
Wesdome is a Canadian focused gold producer with two high grade underground assets, the Eagle River mine in Ontario and the recently commissioned Kiena mine in Quebec.  The Company’s primary goal is to responsibly leverage this operating platform and high-quality brownfield and greenfield exploration pipeline to build Canada’s next intermediate gold producer. Wesdome trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “WDO,” with a secondary listing on the OTCQX under the symbol “WDOFF.”

For further information, please contact:   
     
Warwick Morley-Jepson or Lindsay Carpenter Dunlop
Board Chair & Interim CEO   VP Investor Relations
416-360-3743   ext. 2029   416-360-3743   ext. 2025
w.morley-jepson@wesdome.com    lindsay.dunlop@wesdome.com
     
220 Bay St, Suite 1200    
Toronto, ON, M5J 2W4    
Toll Free: 1-866-4-WDO-TSX    
Phone: 416-360-3743, Fax: 416-360-7620    
Website: www.wesdome.com    

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c309a988-9b93-44f2-9670-8fa71166d0b0


Primary Logo

You just read:

Wesdome Provides Further Updates on Forest Fires in Quebec and Ontario

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Mining Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more